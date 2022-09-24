Slovenia vs Norway Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Nations League

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this player from Norway
Erling Haaland, 22 year old center forward, in recent weeks his name has made the headlines for his great performance with Manchester City, the young striker has already shown that he is one of the best strikers in the world and it is not for less, since in each season he gets approximately more goals than games played, no doubt his national team resented his absence when an injury kept him away from the courts and they could not qualify for Qatar, but now that he is in shape he can help his national team to move up.
Watch out for this player from Slovenia
Jan Oblak, 29-year-old goalkeeper, has been multi champion with Atletico Madrid and has earned his place as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, although his national team will not be in Qatar, they can still fight to not be one of the worst in the Nations League, the goalkeeper's quality is more than proven and season after season he performs great.
Latest Norwegian lineup
Hansen, Pedersen, Olsen, Ajer, Bjorkan, Odegaard, Berge, Thorstvedt, Elyounoussi, Haaland, King.
Last alignment of Slovenia
Oblak, Karmicnik, Bijol, Mevlija, Brekalo, Sikisek, Zajc, Cerin, Kurtic, Sesko, Celar.
Background
Norway 0-0 Slovenia
Slovenia 1-1 Norway
Norway 1-0 Slovenia
Slovenia 3-0 Norway
Norway 2-1 Slovenia
Arbitration quartet
Central: Lawrence Visser. Assistants: Rien Vanyzere and Thibaud Nijssen. Fourth Official: Lothar D'hondt.
Norway for promotion
The Norwegian national team was left out of the World Cup in Qatar in group G where they shared the group with the Netherlands, Turkey, Montenegro, Latvia and Gibraltar, in what seemed a not very competitive group, to the Norwegians' bad fortune, they did not make a great qualifying round and were eliminated in the last match of the UEFA qualifying round, Now in the Nations League this team is the leader of the group and in their hands is the power to be promoted to League A, after four rounds the team is still undefeated with 3 wins and a draw, the team looks good and only with the victory can ensure their place, as Serbia is very close and they will meet in the last round, the team has great players and is one of the candidates to be in the 2026 World Cup.
Slovenia in trouble again
The Slovenian national team did not have a good qualifying campaign for Qatar 2022, as it finished fourth in Group H with 14 points, 9 points behind Croatia, the last appearance of this team in a World Cup was in South Africa 2010 and was eliminated after scoring 4 points and having the third position in the group, this team has not managed to have a good performance and has been lagging behind, For this edition of the Nations League the team has not won and only has two points, after four rounds, the team still has a remote possibility of not being in last place, but they would need to win in their next two matches, promotion is already impossible, so at the end of the Nations League they must create a solid project towards the 2026 World Cup.
Nations League League B Group H
The Nations League is closing its group stage and there are already several surprises for better and for worse, in this group it is not yet defined who will take the first position, however Norway is on track to be, but they need a combination of results in the next two days to secure that position, the leader can move up to League A, which will allow them to play against great teams.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live stream of Slovenia vs Norway in the UEFA Nations League. The match will take place at the Stozice Stadium at 12:00 PM ET.