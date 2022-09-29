Porto vs Braga: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Primeira Liga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Porto vs Braga match live?
What time is Porto vs Braga match for Primeira Liga?
This is the start time of the game Porto vs Braga of 30th September 2022in several countries:
Argentina 5:15 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Bolivia 4:15 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Brazil 5:15 pm: ESPN4, Star +
Chile 4:15 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Colombia 3:15 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Ecuador 3:15 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
USA 4:15 pm ET: GOLTV, GolTV Espanol
Paraguay 4:15 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Peru 3:15 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Uruguay 5:15 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Venezuela 4:15 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Speak up, Arthur Jorge!
"We are going to face a very strong opponent, who will play to win. It's up to us to be a difficult opponent for them, to be equal to ourselves, and it's with that identity that we want to face this game. We are not going to run away from what is our image. You know what we have presented in the last few games and we have to be able to defend this unbeaten streak. We will have a determined Braga with the final goal of winning".
Probable lineup of Braga
Lima; Fabiano, Tormena, Oliveira, Sequeira; Al Musrati, Racic, Medeiros; Ricardo Horta, Abel Ruiz, Banza.
Situation of the warriors of Minho
Sikou Niakate and Víctor Gómez are Artur Jorge's absentees. During training, the coach could also count on the players who returned from their national teams: Racic (Serbia), Ricardo Horta (Portugal), Diego Lainez (Mexico), Serdar Saatçi (Turkey), Abel Ruiz (Spain), Rodrigo Gomez (Portugal) and João Carvalho (Portugal).
Speak up, Sérgio Conceição!
"We worked on all the aspects that we think are important in the game. Looking at the opponent and looking at some things we have to work on and improve. We have to think hard about what we need to do, face the game with a title contender and get the three points."
Probable lineup of Porto
Diogo Costa; Rodrigo Conceição, Cardoso, Carmo, Sanusi; Eustáquio, Franco, Uribe, Pepê; Evanilson, Taremi.
Blue and White Situation
Sérgio Conceição is counting on the return of the athletes who were called up by their national teams: Diogo Costa (Portugal), Zaidu (Nigeria), Matheus Uribe (Colombia), Eustaquio (Canada) and Mehdi Taremi (Iran) were absent at the service of their respective national teams. On the other hand, he will be without Pepe and Otávio, both of whom are in the medical department.
The Arsenalists
Unbeaten in the competition, Braga has a 90% record, being in second place with 19 points. The Arsenalists are on a six-game winning streak, drawing only with Sporting, 3-3, in the first round.
Dragons
Occupying the third place, Porto owns 16 points, four less than the leader and rival Benfica. With 76%, the Dragons have not lost in three games, coming with two wins, over Vitória de Guimarães (2-0) and Chaves (3-0), in the sequence, and a tie won against Estoril (1-1).
Eye on the Game
Porto vs Braga, live this Saturday (30), at the Dragon Stadium, at 4:15pm ET, for the Primeira Liga. The match is valid for the 8th round of the competition.
