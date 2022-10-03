Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Champions League 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur?
The match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Tottenham Hotspur will be played at 15:00 PM and can be followed on Paramount+
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
What time is Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur in UEFA Champions League 2022?
This is the time the game starts in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 AM
Bolivia: 15:00 AM
Brazil: 16:00 AM
Chile: 15:00 AM
Colombia: 14:00 AM
Ecuador: 14:00 AM
USA (ET): 15:00 AM
Spain: 21:00 PM
Mexico: 14:00 AM
Paraguay: 15:00 AM
Peru: 15:00 AM
Uruguay: 15:00 AM
Venezuela: 15:00 AM
England : 20.00 AM
Australia : 05:00 AM
India: 00:30 AM
Player to watch at Tottenham
The player to watch for this game for Spurs will be the star striker, Harry Kane, the current center forward has been an important piece in this start of the season for Tottenham and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for his team. In this start of the season he has scored seven goals and provided one assist in the eight matches he has played. The England international striker has now found the net in two consecutive matches.
Player to watch at Eintracht Frankfurt
Mario Gotze seems to have a second wind in his career after passing through the two reference teams in Germany, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund and coming from PSV, this will be very important his offensive contribution both in goals and assists for his new team. The German midfielder has just scored in the last matchday against Uni & oacute; n Berlí n and already has two goals in the Bundesliga.
How are Tottenham coming along?
The team led by Antonio Conte arrives after losing at the Emirates Stadium to Arsenal, this was their first defeat of the season in the Premier League. Their balance is completed with six wins and two draws that make them be in third place with 17 points, three points behind Manchester City and four points behind the leader, which is precisely Arsenal. While in the European competition they won the first match at home against Marseille (2-0), they were defeated in the second match at Sporting Portugal (2-0). Right now they are second in the group with the same points as their next rival and three points behind the Portuguese team, which is the leader.
How are Eintracht Frankfurt coming along?
The Frankfurt Eagles, despite not having a good season last season, managed to qualify thanks to winning the Europa League in a penalty shootout against Rangers. In this start in the Bundesliga they have four wins, two draws and one defeat, in addition to three consecutive victories. In the last match they beat Unió n Berlí n 2-0 at home to Unió n despite being 22 minutes with a player less. They are currently in sixth place in the league, just one point behind the Champions League places. In their first match of the European competition they did not have a good start as they were beaten at home by Sporting Portugal (0-3). They made up for it by winning 0-1 at home to Marseille and are now third in the group, tied with Tottenham in second place and three points behind Sporting Portugal.
Background
Twice Eintracht Frankfurt and Tottenham have faced each other with each team winning a victory. This happened in 1993 in the European Cup Winners' Cup, Spurs won the first 2-0 and two weeks later the Germans won 2-1. Frankfurt have faced English teams on 17 occasions, winning six times, drawing five times and losing six times. Tottenham, meanwhile, have played English teams 29 times, winning 11, drawing four and losing 14.
Venue: The match will be played at Deutseche Bank Park stadium, which was built in 1925 and has a capacity of 5,500 spectators.
Preview of the match
Eintracht Frankfurt and Tottenham meet in the third matchday of the Champions League group stage, both teams are in Group D along with Sporting Portugal and Marseille.
