LAFC vs Nashville Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in MLS

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here LAFC vs Nashville in the MLS
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this LAFC vs Nashville match in the MLS.
What time is LAFC vs Nashville match for MLS?
This is the start time of the game LAFC vs Nashville Vigo of October 09th, in several countries:
México: 16:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 18:00 horas
Chile: 17:00 horas
Colombia: 16:00 horas
Perú: 16:00 horas
EE.UU.: 17:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 16:00 horas
Uruguay: 18:00 horas
Paraguay: 17:00 horas
España: 23:00 horas
Where and how to watch LAFC vs. Nashville and live
The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.
If you want to watch LAFC vs Nashville in streaming, you can watch it on Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch LAFC vs Nashville in streaming, you can watch it on Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the second time that these two teams have met in all competitions, so it will be a great match for both teams, who will be looking to improve their record and reduce the deficit, which is very much on the side of Los Angelinos, who have the only win.
Nashville SC 1-2 LAFC, 17 Jul, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer.
Nashville SC 1-2 LAFC, 17 Jul, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer.
How are LAFC coming?
The locals are coming from a regular streak, coming from a 2-1 win against Portland Timbers, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, so they will want to change this streak, avoiding defeats.
Portland Timbers 1-2 LAFC, 2 Oct, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer.
LAFC 3-1 Houston Dynamo FC, 18 Sep, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer
Minnesota United FC 1-1 LAFC, 13 Sep, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer
FC Dallas 2-1 LAFC, 10 Sep, 2022, USA Major League Soccer
LAFC 2-0 Real Salt Lake, 4 Sep, 2022, USA Major League Soccer
Portland Timbers 1-2 LAFC, 2 Oct, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer.
LAFC 3-1 Houston Dynamo FC, 18 Sep, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer
Minnesota United FC 1-1 LAFC, 13 Sep, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer
FC Dallas 2-1 LAFC, 10 Sep, 2022, USA Major League Soccer
LAFC 2-0 Real Salt Lake, 4 Sep, 2022, USA Major League Soccer
How is Nashville coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have not performed well, having their last win against Club America of Mexico in the Leagues Cup, having a streak of 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team.
Nashville SC 1-2 Houston Dynamo FC, 2 Oct, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer.
Nashville SC 3-3 America, 21 Sep, 2022, Leagues Cup
Austin FC 1-1 Nashville SC, 17 Sep, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer, 17 Sep, 2022, Major League Soccer USA
Nashville SC 1-1 LA Galaxy, 10 Sep, 2022, USA Major League Soccer
Nashville SC 3-0 Austin FC, 3 Sep, 2022, USA Major League Soccer
Nashville SC 1-2 Houston Dynamo FC, 2 Oct, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer.
Nashville SC 3-3 America, 21 Sep, 2022, Leagues Cup
Austin FC 1-1 Nashville SC, 17 Sep, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer, 17 Sep, 2022, Major League Soccer USA
Nashville SC 1-1 LA Galaxy, 10 Sep, 2022, USA Major League Soccer
Nashville SC 3-0 Austin FC, 3 Sep, 2022, USA Major League Soccer
Watch out for this LAFC player
Colombian striker Cristian Arango has had a very good performance, playing in 27 games as a starter and 6 as a substitute, scoring 16 goals and 4 assists, being the main striker of the team, being the one who carries the team in the most important moments despite having high caliber competition.
Watch out for this Nashville player
Forward Hany Mukhtar has had a good performance, playing in 32 games, scoring 23 goals and 7 assists, being the main striker of the team, he was also the one who got the draw against Austin FC, but against Houston Dynamo he could not do anything seeing the defeat, so he will want to get rid of the thorn.