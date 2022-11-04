LAFC vs Philadelphia Union: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in MLS Final
Source: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
6:40 PM3 hours ago

Tune in here LAFC vs Philadelphia Union in the MLS

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this LAFC vs Philadelphia Union match in the MLS.
6:35 PM3 hours ago

What time is LAFC vs Philadelphia Union match for MLS?

This is the start time of the game LAFC vs Philadelphia Union of November 05th, in several countries:

México: 14:00 horas CDMX

Argentina: 16:00 horas

Chile: 15:00 horas

Colombia: 14:00 horas

Perú: 14:00 horas

EE.UU.: 15:00 horas ET

Ecuador: 14:00 horas

Uruguay: 16:00 horas

Paraguay: 15:00 horas

España: 21:00 horas

6:30 PM3 hours ago

Where and how to watch LAFC vs Philadelphia Union live

The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.
If you want to watch LAFC vs Philadelphia Union in streaming, you can watch it on Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
6:25 PM3 hours ago

Antecedents

This will be the fifth time that these two teams have met in all competitions, so it will be a great match for both teams, who will be looking to improve their record and reduce the score, which is very much on the side of the Angelinos, with 3 wins, 1 draw and 0 victories for Philadelphia.
LAFC 2-2 Philadelphia Union, 7 May, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer.
LAFC 3-3 Philadelphia Union, 8 Mar, 2020, U.S. Major League Soccer.
Philadelphia Union 1-1 LAFC, 14 Sep, 2019, U.S. Major League Soccer
LAFC 4-1 Philadelphia Union, 30 Jun, 2018, U.S. Major League Soccer.
6:20 PM4 hours ago

How are LAFC coming?

The locals are coming from a not very good streak, coming from a 3-0 win against Austin, having a streak of 4 wins, 0 draws and 1 loss, so they will want to continue with this streak and keep adding victories, especially to get the MLS title.
LAFC 3-0 Austin FC, 30 Oct, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer.
LAFC 3-2 LA Galaxy, 20 Oct, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer
LAFC 0-1 Nashville SC, 9 Oct, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer
Portland Timbers 1-2 LAFC Oct. 2, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer
LAFC 3-1 Houston Dynamo FC, 18 Sep, 2022, USA Major League Soccer
6:15 PM4 hours ago

How is Philadelphia coming?

The visitors in their last 5 games have performed well, having their last win against New York City in the last meeting, winning 3-1, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team.
Philadelphia Union 3-1 New York City FC, 30 Oct, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer.
Philadelphia Union 1-0 FC Cincinnati, 20 Oct, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer, Major League Soccer USA
Philadelphia Union 4-0 Toronto FC, 9 Oct, 2022, USA Major League Soccer
Charlotte FC 4-0 Philadelphia Union, 1 Oct, 2022, USA Major League Soccer
Atlanta United FC 0-0 Philadelphia Union, 17 Sep, 2022, USA Major League Soccer
6:10 PM4 hours ago

Watch out for this LAFC player

Colombian striker Cristian Arango has had a very good performance, playing in 27 games as a starter and 6 as a substitute, scoring 16 goals and 4 assists, being the main striker of the team, being the one who carries the team in the most important moments despite having high caliber competition, looking to be crucial in this final and make his team champion.
6:05 PM4 hours ago

Watch out for this Philadelphia player

The Hungarian forward, Dániel Gazdag, 26 years old, has had a good performance, playing in 33 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, scoring 19 goals and 6 assists, being the main forward of the team, scoring in the last game, so he will look to continue with the path of the goal and lead his team to victory and take the title away from the Angelinos.
6:00 PM4 hours ago

Difficult arrival

Former Juventus defender Giogio Chiellini, revealed that when he arrived at LAFC, the hardest thing was learning the names of his teammates, as he only knew Carlos Vela.

"The hardest thing was remembering the names of all my teammates. To be honest when I arrived, I had never met anyone before, only Carlos. But I started watching all the LAFC games and when I arrived I knew everyone's names. And the same for the opponents: we played Minnesota and until a few months ago I never knew (Emanuel) Reynoso or (Luis) Amorilla, and now I have to know!"

5:55 PM4 hours ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the LAFC vs Philadelphia Union MLS match. The match will take place at the Banc of California Stadium, at 3:00 pm.
VAVEL Logo