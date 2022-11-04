LAFC vs Philadelphia Union: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in MLS Final

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here LAFC vs Philadelphia Union in the MLS
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this LAFC vs Philadelphia Union match in the MLS.
What time is LAFC vs Philadelphia Union match for MLS?
This is the start time of the game LAFC vs Philadelphia Union of November 05th, in several countries:
México: 14:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 horas
Chile: 15:00 horas
Colombia: 14:00 horas
Perú: 14:00 horas
EE.UU.: 15:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 14:00 horas
Uruguay: 16:00 horas
Paraguay: 15:00 horas
España: 21:00 horas
Where and how to watch LAFC vs Philadelphia Union live
The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.
If you want to watch LAFC vs Philadelphia Union in streaming, you can watch it on Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch LAFC vs Philadelphia Union in streaming, you can watch it on Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Antecedents
This will be the fifth time that these two teams have met in all competitions, so it will be a great match for both teams, who will be looking to improve their record and reduce the score, which is very much on the side of the Angelinos, with 3 wins, 1 draw and 0 victories for Philadelphia.
LAFC 2-2 Philadelphia Union, 7 May, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer.
LAFC 3-3 Philadelphia Union, 8 Mar, 2020, U.S. Major League Soccer.
Philadelphia Union 1-1 LAFC, 14 Sep, 2019, U.S. Major League Soccer
LAFC 4-1 Philadelphia Union, 30 Jun, 2018, U.S. Major League Soccer.
LAFC 2-2 Philadelphia Union, 7 May, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer.
LAFC 3-3 Philadelphia Union, 8 Mar, 2020, U.S. Major League Soccer.
Philadelphia Union 1-1 LAFC, 14 Sep, 2019, U.S. Major League Soccer
LAFC 4-1 Philadelphia Union, 30 Jun, 2018, U.S. Major League Soccer.
How are LAFC coming?
The locals are coming from a not very good streak, coming from a 3-0 win against Austin, having a streak of 4 wins, 0 draws and 1 loss, so they will want to continue with this streak and keep adding victories, especially to get the MLS title.
LAFC 3-0 Austin FC, 30 Oct, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer.
LAFC 3-2 LA Galaxy, 20 Oct, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer
LAFC 0-1 Nashville SC, 9 Oct, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer
Portland Timbers 1-2 LAFC Oct. 2, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer
LAFC 3-1 Houston Dynamo FC, 18 Sep, 2022, USA Major League Soccer
LAFC 3-0 Austin FC, 30 Oct, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer.
LAFC 3-2 LA Galaxy, 20 Oct, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer
LAFC 0-1 Nashville SC, 9 Oct, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer
Portland Timbers 1-2 LAFC Oct. 2, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer
LAFC 3-1 Houston Dynamo FC, 18 Sep, 2022, USA Major League Soccer
How is Philadelphia coming?
The visitors in their last 5 games have performed well, having their last win against New York City in the last meeting, winning 3-1, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team.
Philadelphia Union 3-1 New York City FC, 30 Oct, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer.
Philadelphia Union 1-0 FC Cincinnati, 20 Oct, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer, Major League Soccer USA
Philadelphia Union 4-0 Toronto FC, 9 Oct, 2022, USA Major League Soccer
Charlotte FC 4-0 Philadelphia Union, 1 Oct, 2022, USA Major League Soccer
Atlanta United FC 0-0 Philadelphia Union, 17 Sep, 2022, USA Major League Soccer
Philadelphia Union 3-1 New York City FC, 30 Oct, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer.
Philadelphia Union 1-0 FC Cincinnati, 20 Oct, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer, Major League Soccer USA
Philadelphia Union 4-0 Toronto FC, 9 Oct, 2022, USA Major League Soccer
Charlotte FC 4-0 Philadelphia Union, 1 Oct, 2022, USA Major League Soccer
Atlanta United FC 0-0 Philadelphia Union, 17 Sep, 2022, USA Major League Soccer
Watch out for this LAFC player
Colombian striker Cristian Arango has had a very good performance, playing in 27 games as a starter and 6 as a substitute, scoring 16 goals and 4 assists, being the main striker of the team, being the one who carries the team in the most important moments despite having high caliber competition, looking to be crucial in this final and make his team champion.
Watch out for this Philadelphia player
The Hungarian forward, Dániel Gazdag, 26 years old, has had a good performance, playing in 33 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, scoring 19 goals and 6 assists, being the main forward of the team, scoring in the last game, so he will look to continue with the path of the goal and lead his team to victory and take the title away from the Angelinos.
Difficult arrival
Former Juventus defender Giogio Chiellini, revealed that when he arrived at LAFC, the hardest thing was learning the names of his teammates, as he only knew Carlos Vela.
"The hardest thing was remembering the names of all my teammates. To be honest when I arrived, I had never met anyone before, only Carlos. But I started watching all the LAFC games and when I arrived I knew everyone's names. And the same for the opponents: we played Minnesota and until a few months ago I never knew (Emanuel) Reynoso or (Luis) Amorilla, and now I have to know!"
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the LAFC vs Philadelphia Union MLS match. The match will take place at the Banc of California Stadium, at 3:00 pm.