Luxembourg vs Bulgaria: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

How to watch Luxembourg vs Bulgaria?
If you want to watch the match Luxembourg vs Bulgaria live it can be followed on television on ESPN +.
What time is Luxembourg vs Bulgaria?
This is the kick-off time in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 AM
Bolivia: 9:00 AM
Brazil: 10:00 AM
Chile: 9:00 AM
Colombia: 8:00 AM
Ecuador: 8:00 AM
USA (ET): 9:00 AM
Spain: 15:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Paraguay: 9:00 AM
Peru: 9:00 AM
Uruguay: 9:00 AM
Venezuela: 9:00 AM
England: 14: 00 AM
Australia : 23:00 AM
India: 18:30 AM
Player to watch in Bulgaria
Kiril Despodov was Bulgaria's top scorer in the UEFA Nations League with three goals. The Ludogorets midfielder has five goals and four assists this season, and also scored in Bulgaria's last game, contributing to the victory against Cyprus;
Player to watch in Luxembourg
Gerson Rodrigues stands out in Luxembourg, having already scored ten goals for his national team. The Al Wehda striker scored in the most recent friendly match against Hungary;
How does Bulgaria arrive?
Bulgaria has three consecutive victories and five matches without a loss. The last time they lost was on June 5, when they were defeated by Georgia by 2-5. In their most recent match, which was last November 16 in a friendly match, they won 0-2 against Cyprus. They finished in second place in League C of the UEFA Nations League, seven points behind Georgia, the team that was promoted from Group 4.
How does Luxembourg arrive?
The national team has gone four consecutive matches without defeat and has not lost since June 11, when it was defeated by Turkey in the UEFA Nations League. They have lost only one of their last 11 matches. They finished second in the UEFA Nations League C group stage with 11 points, trailing only Turkey by two points.
Background
A total of 14 meetings have taken place between these two teams, with Bulgaria winning 13 times, while the remaining encounter ended in a draw. Luxembourg has yet to beat Bulgaria. The last time these two teams met was in 2017 in the qualification for the European Championship in which they ended in a 1-1 draw.
Venue: The match will be played at the Stade de Luxemburg, which was inaugurated in 2021 and has a capacity of 9386 spectators.
Preview of the match
Luxembourg and Bulgaria will meet in a friendly match to take advantage of the World Cup break in Qatar.
