Morocco edges Canada to reach the knockout stage at FIFA World Cup

Morocco has advanced to the knockout stage at the FIFA World Cup for the first time after edging Canada 2-1 in their final group stage match of the tournament.

Morocco takes advantage of Canada's poor start

Canada and Morrocco faced each other in their final group stage game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Doha, Qatar at Al Thumama Stadium on the last day of Group F action.

Morocco opened the scoring in the fourth minute as Steven Vitoria left a ball for Canadian keeper Milan Borjan and a miscommunication led to Hakim Ziyech stealing the ball and scoring into an empty net.

Morocco earned a corner in the ninth minute but Borjan made his first save of the game as he punched the ball away out of danger. Morocco doubled their lead 14 minutes later as Youssef En-Nesyri beat Vitoria and Kamal Miller and powered a shot past Borjan.

Canada got on the scoreboard in the 40th minute as Sam Adekugbe went to cross the ball across the face of the goal and the ball deflected off Nayef Aguerd the Moroccan defender and into the net.

On the ensuing corner, Canada seemed to gain momentum and had another great cross but it was punched away by the keeper Yassine Bounou.

The first half finished with Morocco up 2-1 and 45 minutes away from a potential spot in the knockout stage.

Morocco hang on to advance

15 minutes into the second half and neither team was able to get a chance at goal as both teams were going at it. Both sides were doing a good job not letting the opposition get any chances.

10 minutes later Canada earned a corner off a set piece and Atiba Hutchinson went off the crossbar not crossing the line and staying out in their best chance so far of the half.

After four minutes of added time, the final whistle blew and Morocco pulled off an impressive win over Canada who is going home with one goal and zero points.