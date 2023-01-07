Tottenham vs Portsmouth LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch FA Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tottenham vs Portsmouth
Speak up, Cristian Stellini!
“It could be an opportunity to give you a break, but we don’t have many players and the choice is ours. mandatory. So we have to choose the players we have in the front line. We have three forwards at the moment and we are going to use them. Is there an important match in an important cup and if you are interested? If you want to respect it, use the players in their positions. At the moment we have these three'', said the assistant coach of Antonio Conte.
Likely Tottenham!
How do Tottenham arrive?
Speak up, Simon Bassey!
“ It is a great honor to face a manager with the pedigree of Antonio Conte. We watched the game against Crystal Palace earlier in the week and they bounced back in the second half.''
“The challenge is to learn. It's something we're all looking forward to. Isn't it? whenever Pompey is You will be unlucky, but we will be on Saturday.''
“We have a huge following wherever we go and selling around 9,000 tickets as quickly as we did is a must. It's fantastic. We hope to give you something to shout about.''
“ We are a good group here at a difficult time and we are going to look to give a positive account of ourselves to show that we still have some fight left.''
“We have to be sensible. In my previous jobs we have faced West Ham, Liverpool and Spurs at Wembley.''
“ It's about being in the game and not doing anything stupid. We have a good plan, but they have world-class players and we're going to have to be at our limits”.
“We had a few injuries and picked up another one this week, which is great. It's unfortunate, but Louis Thompson is here. It's great for us.
“ You are a fantastic player and you are also a great player. It's bright in the locker room, so it's cool. He's a great person to have on the team. There's never a problem. There is a moment of silence when he is close by.
“Clark Robertson is still here. You are undergoing treatment and are likely to be treated. It's too soon for him, while we don't anticipate any of the others being back within the next 10 days.
“Thereá There are nine bookings on Saturday, so we're going to bring some gym boys into the group and that'll be great. It is a great experience for them.”
“This part of football is never meant to be played. It's been nice and it's been a sad week for everyone – especially when it's two people who are as honest and hardworking as they are.
“I would like to thank them for bringing me here. here and all the support they've shown along the way. I'm sure they'll be back in football soon.
“It helps to have some continuity in the short term and Zesh is one of the best. a really good guy, who we worked closely with this season.
“He gives; You will have a fresh look at the team and can offer a different view. It’s always good to have that extra opinion.”