Iraq vs Oman Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Gulf Cup Match

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
What time is Iraq vs Oman match for Gulf Cup 2023?
This is the start time of the game Iraq vs Oman of 19th January in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 hrs.
USA: 10:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 10:00 hrs.
Brasil: 12:00 hrs.
Chile: 12:00 hrs.
Colombia: 10:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 10:00 hrs.
España: 16:00 hrs.
México: 9:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 10:00 hrs.
Perú: 10:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 12:00 hrs.
Watch out for this player from Oman:
The player to watch for this match will be the star striker, Issam Al Sabhi, the current center forward has been an important piece in his national team and has proven it by becoming the ally of the goal for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.
Watch out for this Iraq player:
The player to watch for this match will be star striker, Amjad Attwan, the current center forward has been an important piece in his national team and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.
Last Oman lineup:
Ibrahim Al Mukhaini; A. Al Kaabi, Mohammed Al Musalami, Fahmi Durbein, Ahmed Al Khamisi; A. Al - Aghabri, Harib Al Saadi, J. Al Yahmadi; Salaah Al Yahyaei; Rabia Alawi Al Mandhar, Issam Al Sabhi.
Iraq's final lineup:
Jalal Hasan; Alai Ghasem, Mustafa Nadhim, Ali Faez, Dhrugham Ismael; Mohammed Ali, A. Al-Ammari; Hussein Ali, Amjad Attwan, Ibraheem Bayesh; Aymen Hussein.
Background:
Iraq and Oman have met on a total of 27 occasions (12 wins for Iraq, 8 draws, 6 wins for Oman) where the balance is largely in Iraq's favor. In terms of goals, Iraq has the advantage with 42 goals scored while Oman has conceded only 22. Their last meeting dates back to the 2023 Persian Gulf Cup where they drew 0-0.
About the Stadium:
Basra International Stadium is a multi-purpose sports venue that is mostly dedicated to professional and semi-professional soccer practice in the city of Basra in Iraq. It is used to host soccer matches of the country's local league and Iraq's national team. It has a capacity of 65,000 spectators and was inaugurated in 2013. The main stadium is a multi-level structure with a capacity of 65,000 seats, 20 suites and 230 VIP seats. The complex will also feature VIP lounges and restaurants, spectator lounges, and a tunnel connecting the main stadium to the secondary stadium.
To transcend in soccer
The Oman team is 90 minutes away from being crowned the new Persian Gulf Cup champions, but to do so, they will have to beat one of the strongest rivals in the competition, Iraq. Oman had a good group phase, finishing second in Group A with 7 points (2 wins and a draw), while Iraq, curiously, finished first. Already in the semifinals, Oman found it hard to impose itself as in the semifinals it faced Bahrain and it was one of the most even duels of the championship, however, in 83 a goal by Al-Yahmadi ended up giving the victory to Oman.
They are a long way from being crowned
The Iraq national team will seek to be crowned in this new edition of the Persian Gulf Cup and win in the last 90 minutes of the championship. Iraq had a good group stage where they came first in the group after obtaining 7 points (2 wins and 1 draw), likewise, in the semifinal duel, Iraq was able to win without any problem against Qatar, one of the favorites to reach the final because since the 19th minute, Iraq was able to impose conditions and in the 43rd minute, Aymen Hussein put the final 2-1 for Iraq to qualify to the final.
For Eternal Glory
After a long journey, it is finally time to decide which country will be crowned as the new champion of the Persian Gulf Cup and win the glory in Middle East soccer. In this match, both teams will have no chance to make a mistake because for this game there will be no tomorrow, if or if we will have a winner who will take home the glory and a loser who will leave the tournament empty-handed, so leaving everything on the field, fighting for every ball with heart and soul from the first minute to the 90th will be the mission.
Kick-off time
The Iraq vs Oman match will be played at International Stadium Basora, in Basora, Irak. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 am ET.
