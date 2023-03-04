Wigan vs Birmingham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Key Player - Birmingham
Scott Hogan is Birmingham's striker, he has 29 appearances as a starter in the season, with 2525 minutes on the pitch. So far this season, he has 10 goals and 1 assist.
Key player - Wigan
James McClean is one of Wigan's most consistent players, he has 35 appearances on the season, has 2 goals and 6 assists this term.
Head-to-head: Wigan vs. Birmingham
This Saturday's match will be the 27th meeting between these two teams, the balance stands as follows: 10 wins for Wigan against 7 for Birmingham, in addition to 9 draws.
Wigan have won three of their last three matches against Birmingham, including this season's 0-1 away win.
Birmingham wants to escape from the ghost of relegation
Their distance from the red zone, although somewhat comfortable, does not allow them to breathe a sigh, Birmingham want to keep their place in the Championship, for that a victory against a team located in the last place would allow them to take a great distance as far as the relegation issue is concerned.
Wigan seeks to get out of the basement
The local Wigan completes a risky season, has remained in the lower zone and occupies the last place of the championship with 31 points. However, they are 5 points away from salvation, so, a victory against Birmingham would be a good boost to get ahead in the salvation issue.
Championship on fire
Both Birmingham and Wigan have spent the vast majority of the season embroiled in the relegation battle to League One, today Wigan find themselves in the red zone, and Birmingham although they have pulled away a little, cannot afford a slip, because they would fall to the bottom of the table.
The Stadium
The DW Stadium is the home of Wigan Athletic and the Wigan Warriors of Rugby 13. The stadium was opened in August 1999 and has a capacity of 25,200 spectators.
Welcome
Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Wigan vs Birmingham, corresponding to the 35th round of the EFL Championship. The match will take place at the DW Stadium, at 9:00 am.