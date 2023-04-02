CF Montreal dominated by the Vancouver Whitecaps

CF Montreal made the trip across the country for the first time in over two years but it was a bad night against the Vancouver Whitecaps as they fell 5-0.

Simon Bechar scored a brace while Ali Ahmed, Brian White, and Julian Gressel scored for the home team in front of a partisan crowd at BC Place.

Things were bad from the get-go for the visitors as five minutes into the game Samuel Piette who returned from injury got injured once again and needed to be subbed off.

In the 19th minute, Julian Gressel had the first serious chance to score as his shot curled and hit the far post and stayed out for the Whitecaps who finished the game with 26 shots including nine on target.

Four minutes later it went from bad to worse for the visitors as Rudy Camacho was shown a red for taking down a Whitecaps player near the box and CF Montreal went down to 10 men.

Jonathan Sirois made his first big save of the game in the 23rd minute on Ali Ahmed and eight minutes later denied Gressel but two minutes later Brian White got a great pass from Simon Bechar and opened the scoring.

Five minutes later Bechar scored his first of the game to double Vancouver's lead this time with a superb pass from Ahmed who found him in the right spot.

Two minutes later the Whitecaps made it 3-0 when Gressel finally found a loose rebound off a shot from White and buried it into the back of the net.

We saw two more goals in the second half as three minutes into the second half Ahmed scored to make it 4-0 with a shot from in close that beat Sirois.

11 minutes Bechar scored his second of the game when he managed to tip a shot from Javain Brown into the back of the net to secure the rout.

CF Montreal will fly home for the week before making the trip next weekend to New England to face the Revolution next Saturday night at Gillette Stadium.