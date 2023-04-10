West Brom vs QPR LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Championship 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is West Brom vs QPR matchday 41 of the Championship?
This is the kick-off time for the West Brom vs QPR match on April 10, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 am
Bolivia: 10:00 a.m.
Brazil: 10:00 a.m.
Chile: 10:00 a.m.
Colombia: 08:00 hours
Ecuador: 8:00 a.m.
Spain: 12:00 noon
United States: 10:00 a.m. PT and 12:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 08:00 hours
Paraguay: 10:00 a.m.
Peru: 11:00 a.m.
Uruguay: 05:00 hours
Venezuela: 05:00 hours
Japan: 5:00 a.m.
India: 8:00 a.m.
Nigeria: 8:00 a.m.
South Africa: 8:00 a.m.
Australia: 12:00 noon
United Kingdom ET: 08:00
West Brom Statement
Carlos Corberan spoke ahead of this important match: "There are still eight games left and I'm a person who makes evaluations at the end of the season. Obviously we managed to reverse that negative dynamic of the team. I understood that the club had a much better squad than what the standings said and as coach my goal was to get the best commitment from the players and try to change the dynamic from the sporting performance". "When I arrived at the club one of the objectives was to achieve a stability on the bench that they had not had years before. Soccer always has a result-oriented side that we cannot ignore, but for me it is a privilege to have the confidence of the club to be able to return to the Premier League, which is the category in which this great club deserves to be." "On a match level it is one of the most important ones because of the repercussion and the importance it has. The future of a club changes radically if promotion is achieved or not and in the end as a coach the objective is to focus on what we can control which is none other than our style of play. In terms of performance I was very satisfied, but in terms of results it is true that we were left out because of an own goal. I think that in life things happen because they have to happen and I try to learn as much as possible.
How is QPR coming in?
QPR arrives to this match after losing against Preston two goals to zero, the team will be looking to make it three and get out of the bottom of the table in this competition.
How does West Brom arrive?
West Brom lost away to Rotherham three goals to one, so they will go all out to be victorious at home and get the three points.
The match will be played at The Hawthorns Stadium.
The West Brom vs QPR match will be played at The Hawthorns Stadium, located in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. The stadium has a capacity for 40 000 people.
Welcome to the West Bromwich vs QPR live stream, corresponding to the match of the 41st matchday of the Championship. The match will take place at The Hawthorns Stadium, at 10:00.