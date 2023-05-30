USA vs New Zealand LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
From memory
Exactly four years ago Erling Haaland scored nine goals in a single U-20 World Cup match.
The XI of New Zealand
This is the XI with which the visitors will take the field at the Malvinas Argentinas Stadium, a duel corresponding to the U-20 World Cup.
Here is how we start for our FIFA U-20 World Cup Last 16 game vs @USYNT 🇳🇿🇺🇸— New Zealand Football 🇳🇿 (@NZ_Football) May 30, 2023
▶️ Watch live from 5:30pm on @skysportnz #U20WC pic.twitter.com/KVQKUk1Pxt
The USA XI
This is the XI with which the local team will take the field at the Malvinas Argentinas Stadium, a duel corresponding to the U-20 World Cup.
The road through the knockout stage begins today 👊— U.S. Soccer YNT (@USYNT) May 30, 2023
Your #U20MYNT starting XI vs. 🇳🇿! pic.twitter.com/aYzAzyKykd
Malvinas Argentinas Stadium
The Malvinas Argentinas stadium is a soccer stadium located in the capital city of the province of Mendoza, Argentina. It is located inside the General San Martín Park. Its owner is the provincial government and its capacity is approximately 42,500 spectators.
Today's Matches
U-20 WORLD CU-20
United States vs. New Zealand Time: 11:30 a.m., broadcast: ViX and TUDN
Uzbekistan vs. Israel Time: 3:00 p.m., broadcast: ViX
What is the World Cup?
In the FIFA U-20 Men's World Cup™, held every two years, 24 nations compete against each other for the title. The various continental qualifiers lead to an exciting finals. The tournament has produced eleven champions to date: Argentina, Brazil, Portugal, Serbia, Ghana, Spain, Russia, Germany, England, France and Ukraine.
Background
This will be the third meeting between the two teams, so they will want to start this match with everything and come out on top, as well as to win the pass, leaving the 2 victories for the United States, 1 draw and 0 for New Zealand.
They are warming up
A few minutes before kick-off, both clubs are already on the pitch in preparation for the match.
Fans
The fans are gradually arriving at the stadium, and an average attendance is expected for this match in the round of 16.
They are already at the stadium
Both teams are already at the stadium, some players enter the dressing room to get ready for warm-up, while other players are checking the field before entering the locker room.
Tune in here USA vs New Zealand in U-20 World Cup
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this USA vs New Zealand match in the U-20 World Cup.
What time is USA vs New Zealand match for U-20 World Cup?
This is the start time of the game USA vs New Zealand of March 30th, in several countries:
Mexico: 11:30 a.m. CDMX
Argentina: 13:30 a.m.
Chile: 13:30 a.m.
Colombia: 11:30 a.m.
Peru: 11:30 hours
USA: 13:30 a.m. ET
Ecuador: 11:30 a.m. ET
Uruguay: 13:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 12:30 a.m.
Spain: 18:30 hours
Where and how to watch USA vs New Zealand live
The match will be broadcast on Fox Sports 2, Telemundo Deportes
If you want to watch USA vs New Zealand in streaming, it will be tuned by Foxsports.com and FOX Sports App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this USA player
The USA forward, 19 year old Cade Cowell has had a good performance, the forward has played his eleventh game in his local league, 11 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 0 goals in MLS and 2 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the American league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments, besides that in this tournament under 20 already arrives two goals in 2 games.
Watch out for this New Zealand player
New Zealand forward, 18 year old Jay Herdman has been performing well, the forward has played his 8th game in his local league, 8 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 1 goal in MLS Next Pro and 1 assist, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the American league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments, besides that in this U20 tournament he has already scored 1 goal in 2 matches.
How is USA coming?
The locals in their last 4 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 3-0 against Fiji, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Slovakia 0-2 United States, 26 May, 2023, U-20 World Cup
United States 3-0 Fiji, 23 May, 2023, U-20 World Cup
United States 1-0 Ecuador, 20 May, 2023, Under-20 World Cup
United States 0-0 Serbia, 28 Mar, 2023, International Friendly Match
How is New Zealand coming?
The visitors in their last 3 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 0-1 against Guatemala, having a streak of 1 win, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
New Zealand 0-5 Argentina, 26 May, 2023, U-20 World Cup
Uzbekistan 2-2 New Zealand, 23 May, 2023, U-20 World Cup
Guatemala 0-1 New Zealand, 20 May, 2023, Under-20 World Cup
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the USA vs New Zealand match, corresponding to the U-20 World Cup. The match will take place at the Malvinas Argentinas Stadium at 13:30 pm.