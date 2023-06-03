Leipzig vs Frankfurt LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch DFB Pokal Final

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Follow here Leipzig vs Frankfurt Live Score
Everything you need to know about this match of the DFB Pokal final is on VAVEL USA. Do not miss a detail of the match Leipzig vs Frankfur live updates and commentaries of VAVEL
How to watch Leipzig vs Frankfurt Live in TV channel in USA
If you want to watch the game Leipzig vs Frankfurt live on TV, your options are: ESPN Deportes
If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Key player Frankfurt
Randal Kolo Muani: Along with Kamada, these two Frankfurt players have been key players for their team. Kolo Muani is a 24-year-old French striker who will be looking to use his great talent to score at the back of the net in this final. He was the best scorer of the Eagles' team since the Bundesliga season with 15 goals, one less than the scoring champion Nkunku.
Key player Leipzig
Christopher Nkunku: The 25-year-old French striker is one of the best in the German squad and closed the season with good numbers in Cup and League with Leipzig, as he became the top scorer of the team and of the 2022-2023 Bundesliga season with 16 goals, while also registering 4 assists. He is the most participative player of the team and will want to be protagonist in this DFB Pokal final. Will he be able to score goals this afternoon?
If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Last lineup Eintracht Frankfurt
Trapp; Tuta, Ndicka, Lenz; Dina Ebimbe, Sow, Hasebe, Rode; Götze, Kolo Muani, Kamada.
Last lineup Leipzig
21 Janis Blaswich, 32 Josko Gvardiol, 4 Willi Orbán, 23 Marcel Halstenberg, 39 Benjamin Henrichs, 7 Dani Olmo, 8 Amadou Haidara, 27 Konrad Laimer, 18 Christopher Nkunku, 11 Timo Werner, 17 Dominik Szoboszlai.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Leipzig vs Frankfurt will be Daniel Siebert; Jan Seidel, first line; Rafael Foltyn, second line; Daniel Schlager, the fourth assistant.
How does Frankfurt arrive?
On the other hand, Oliver Glasner's Frankfurt had a difficult match in the semifinals against Stuttgart, as they were trailing in the first half. But in the second half, Eintracht came out focused with every intention of coming back and 10 minutes into the second half, Eintracht Frankfurt had already come from behind with two goals from Ndika and Kamada. By the 77th minute, Randall Colo Muani, would score the third goal to be more relaxed at the end of the match and, although Stuttgart scored the second goal at 83, Frankfurt could hold the result to seal their pass to the final of the DFB Pokal after a match full of many goals. In Bundesliga they finished in seventh place.
How is Leipzig coming along?
Leipzig, arrives to this great final in high spirits after achieving a resounding and spectacular victory in the semifinals of this tournament over Freiburg with a score of 5 to 1. Marco Rose's pupils surprised their opponents with a powerful onslaught from the first half where Leipzig scored four consecutive goals thanks to Dani Olmo, Henrix, Soboslai, and Nkunku. In the previous rounds, Leipzig overcame great teams such as Borussia Dortmund, Hoffenheim, Hamburg and Amateur Club Teutonia. In the Bundesliga, the Red Bulls finished in third place, 5 points behind champions Bayern Munich.
The grand finale
The activity in almost all the leagues in the world has ended and some champions have already been declared, as was the case in the Bundesliga, however, the German Cup champion is yet to be decided. Leipzig and Frankfurt will face each other once again to finish the 2023 season of the DFB Pokal, where they will play the final of this cup tournament. Who will be crowned champion at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin? Follow our coverage on VAVEL USA?
The match will be played at the Berlin Olympic Stadium
The Grand Final between Lepizig vs Frankfurt will be played at the Berlin Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany. Kick-off is scheduled for 2:00 pm (ET).
Welcome, everyone!
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 DFB Pokal match: Leipzig vs Frankfurt Live Updates!
My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Don't move from here!