Panama vs Nicaragua LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Game 2023
8:00 AM37 minutes ago

Tune in here Panama vs Nicaragua Live Score in Friendly Game 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Panama vs Nicaragua match for the Friendly Game 2023.
7:55 AM42 minutes ago

What time is Panama vs Nicaragua match for Friendly Game 2023?

This is the start time of the game Panama vs Nicaragua of June 10th in several countries:

Argentina: 9:00 PM to be confirmed

Bolivia: 9:00 PM to be confirmed

Brazil: 9:00 PM to be confirmed

Chile: 9:00 PM to be confirmed

Costa Rica: 6:00 PM to be confirmed

Colombia: 7:00 PM to be confirmed

Ecuador: 7:00 PM to be confirmed

United States (ET): 8:00 PM to be confirmed

Spain: 2:00 AM to be confirmed

Mexico: 6:00 PM to be confirmed

Paraguay: 9:00 PM to be confirmed

Peru: 7:00 PM to be confirmed

Uruguay: 9:00 PM to be confirmed

7:50 AMan hour ago

Last games Panama vs Nicaragua

Of the last five times these teams have met, Panama has taken the lead in the series with three wins to one draw and only one loss.

Nicaragua 0-0 Panama, Friendly Match 2020

Panama 2-1 Nicaragua, Gold Cup 2017

Panama 2-1 Nicaragua, Central American Cup 2017

Nicaragua 1-0 Panama, Friendly Match 2016

Panama 2-0 Nicaragua, Central American Cup 2014

7:45 AMan hour ago

Key Player Nicaragua

Jaime Moreno is one of the best players of this generation and we will have to keep an eye on his goal-scoring talent, especially because he should take advantage of these friendly games to be on fire.
7:40 AMan hour ago

Key player Panama

He plays for Cienciano of Peru and in recent years has been one of the most consistent players in the team, especially for the versatility he can provide in the attack, which is why Alberto Quintero will be the player to watch this Saturday.

7:35 AMan hour ago

Last lineup Nicaragua

12 Miguel Rodríguez, 6 Luis Fernando Copete, 4 Erick Téllez, 3 Oscar Acevedo, 2 Josué Quijano 7 Ariagner Smith, 20 Kevin Serapio, 17 Matías Belli, 5 Marvin David Fletes, 11 Juan Barrera, 9 Jaime Moreno.
7:30 AMan hour ago

Last lineup Panama

22 Orlando Mosquera, 4 Fidel Escobar, 16 Andres Andrade, 3 Harold Cummings, 8 Adalberto Carrasquilla, 6 Christian Martinez, 2 Cesar Blackman, 23 Michael Murillo, 18 Cecilio Waterman, 11 Ismael Diaz, 19 Alberto Quintero.
7:25 AMan hour ago

Nicaragua: Tough road to the Gold Cup

Nicaragua was one of the big surprises, having already secured its place in the Group Stage of the Gold Cup, where it will have several preparation games, starting with this one against Panama and then it will play against Uruguay and Paraguay with the mission of getting ready to play against Jamaica, the United States and a Caribbean opponent to be confirmed.
7:20 AMan hour ago

Panama: preparation begins

They were one of the big surprises in the Concacaf Nations League and will be playing in the Semifinals against Canada, so the only preparation game they will have will be this Saturday at home with the mission of arriving as well as possible to this commitment, remembering that in a few weeks they will begin their participation in the 2023 Gold Cup.
7:15 AMan hour ago

The Kick-off

The Panama vs Nicaragua match will be played at the Universitario F.C Stadium, in Llano Marín, Panama. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 pm ET.
7:10 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Friendly Game 2023: Panama vs Nicaragua!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
