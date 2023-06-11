Panama vs Nicaragua LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Game 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Panama vs Nicaragua Live Score in Friendly Game 2023
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Panama vs Nicaragua match for the Friendly Game 2023.
What time is Panama vs Nicaragua match for Friendly Game 2023?
This is the start time of the game Panama vs Nicaragua of June 10th in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 PM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 9:00 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 9:00 PM to be confirmed
Chile: 9:00 PM to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 6:00 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 7:00 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 7:00 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 8:00 PM to be confirmed
Spain: 2:00 AM to be confirmed
Mexico: 6:00 PM to be confirmed
Paraguay: 9:00 PM to be confirmed
Peru: 7:00 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 9:00 PM to be confirmed
Last games Panama vs Nicaragua
Of the last five times these teams have met, Panama has taken the lead in the series with three wins to one draw and only one loss.
Nicaragua 0-0 Panama, Friendly Match 2020
Panama 2-1 Nicaragua, Gold Cup 2017
Panama 2-1 Nicaragua, Central American Cup 2017
Nicaragua 1-0 Panama, Friendly Match 2016
Panama 2-0 Nicaragua, Central American Cup 2014
Key Player Nicaragua
Jaime Moreno is one of the best players of this generation and we will have to keep an eye on his goal-scoring talent, especially because he should take advantage of these friendly games to be on fire.
Key player Panama
He plays for Cienciano of Peru and in recent years has been one of the most consistent players in the team, especially for the versatility he can provide in the attack, which is why Alberto Quintero will be the player to watch this Saturday.
Last lineup Nicaragua
12 Miguel Rodríguez, 6 Luis Fernando Copete, 4 Erick Téllez, 3 Oscar Acevedo, 2 Josué Quijano 7 Ariagner Smith, 20 Kevin Serapio, 17 Matías Belli, 5 Marvin David Fletes, 11 Juan Barrera, 9 Jaime Moreno.
Last lineup Panama
22 Orlando Mosquera, 4 Fidel Escobar, 16 Andres Andrade, 3 Harold Cummings, 8 Adalberto Carrasquilla, 6 Christian Martinez, 2 Cesar Blackman, 23 Michael Murillo, 18 Cecilio Waterman, 11 Ismael Diaz, 19 Alberto Quintero.
Nicaragua: Tough road to the Gold Cup
Nicaragua was one of the big surprises, having already secured its place in the Group Stage of the Gold Cup, where it will have several preparation games, starting with this one against Panama and then it will play against Uruguay and Paraguay with the mission of getting ready to play against Jamaica, the United States and a Caribbean opponent to be confirmed.
Panama: preparation begins
They were one of the big surprises in the Concacaf Nations League and will be playing in the Semifinals against Canada, so the only preparation game they will have will be this Saturday at home with the mission of arriving as well as possible to this commitment, remembering that in a few weeks they will begin their participation in the 2023 Gold Cup.
The Kick-off
The Panama vs Nicaragua match will be played at the Universitario F.C Stadium, in Llano Marín, Panama. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 pm ET.
Welcome to LIVE coverage of the Friendly Game 2023: Panama vs Nicaragua!
We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here.