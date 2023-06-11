Houston Dynamo vs LAFC LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Houston Dynamo vs LAFC Live Score in MLS 2023
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Houston Dynamo vs LAFC match for the MLS 2023 on VAVEL US.
What time is Houston Dynamo vs LAFC match for MLS 2023?
This is the start time of the game Houston Dynamo vs LAFC of June 10th in several countries:
Argentina: 9:30 PM on Apple TV
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on Apple TV
Brazil: 9:30 PM on Apple TV
Chile: 9:30 PM on Apple TV
Costa Rica: 6:30 PM on Apple TV
Colombia: 7:30 PM on Apple TV
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on Apple TV
United States (ET): 8:30 PM on Apple TV
Spain: 2:30 AM on Apple TV
Mexico: 6:30 PM on Apple TV
Paraguay: 9:30 PM on Apple TV
Peru: 7:30 PM on Apple TV
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on Apple TV
Last games Houston Dynamo vs LAFC
The balance between these two teams has been very even in recent meetings, with one win apiece and three draws.
Los Angeles FC 3-1 Houston Dynamo, 2022 MLS season
Houston Dynamo 2-1 Los Angeles FC, 2022 MLS season
Los Angeles FC 1-1 Houston Dynamo, 2021 MLS season
Houston Dynamo 1-1 Los Angeles FC, 2021 MLS season
Los Angeles FC 2-1 Houston Dynamo, 2020 MLS season
Key Player LAFC
He hasn't been good in front of goal in recent games, but Denis Bouanga is a talented player who will need to be fed up front so he can generate damage where he has and can generate it.
Key player Houston Dynamo
It seems that little by little Mexican Héctor Herrera is getting into a better rhythm of play and is starting to play a key role in the team, looking to be the star of the Texan team, but also with the mission of being considered again in the Mexican National Team, since he was left out for this summer.
Last lineup LAFC
77 John McCarthy, 2 Denil Maldonado, 3 Jesús Murillo, 12 Diego Palacios, 24 Ryan Hollingshead, 6 Ilie Sánchez, 18 Erik Dueñas, 20 José Cifuentes, 19 Mateusz Bogusz, 99 Denis Bouanga, 22 Kwadwo Opoku.
Last lineup Houston Dynamo
13 Andrew Tarbell, 31 Micael, 28 Erik Sviatchenko, 30 Chase Gasper, 2 Franco Escobar, 20 Adalberto Carrasquilla, 27 Luis Caicedo, 16 Hector Herrera, 18 Ibrahim Aliyu, 21 Nelson Quiñones, 8 Amine Bassi.
LAFC: getting back on track
After a few days' break and losing the Concachampions Final against León, LAFC needs to regain confidence and this match, against a rival that is not one of the top teams, they should take advantage of it to get three points and keep up with leaders St. Louis and Seattle.
Houston Dynamo: to get into the postseason zone
The Houston Dynamo have had a very irregular start, but even so, with a couple of victories they could get on track to reach the top eight and what better way to do it than against one of the best teams in the league to give a blow of authority. In midweek they beat Chicago Fire in the US Open Cup.
The Kick-off
The Houston Dynamo vs LAFC match will be played at the BBVA Compass Stadium, in Houston, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:30 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the MLS 2023: Houston Dynamo vs LAFC!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.