Houston Dynamo vs LAFC LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS 2023
10:00 AMan hour ago

9:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Houston Dynamo vs LAFC match for MLS 2023?

This is the start time of the game Houston Dynamo vs LAFC of June 10th in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30 PM on Apple TV

Bolivia: 8:30 PM on Apple TV

Brazil: 9:30 PM on Apple TV

Chile: 9:30 PM on Apple TV

Costa Rica: 6:30 PM on Apple TV

Colombia: 7:30 PM on Apple TV

Ecuador: 7:30 PM on Apple TV

United States (ET): 8:30 PM on Apple TV

Spain: 2:30 AM on Apple TV

Mexico: 6:30 PM on Apple TV

Paraguay: 9:30 PM on Apple TV

Peru: 7:30 PM on Apple TV

Uruguay: 9:30 PM on Apple TV

9:50 AMan hour ago

Last games Houston Dynamo vs LAFC

The balance between these two teams has been very even in recent meetings, with one win apiece and three draws.

Los Angeles FC 3-1 Houston Dynamo, 2022 MLS season

Houston Dynamo 2-1 Los Angeles FC, 2022 MLS season

Los Angeles FC 1-1 Houston Dynamo, 2021 MLS season

Houston Dynamo 1-1 Los Angeles FC, 2021 MLS season

Los Angeles FC 2-1 Houston Dynamo, 2020 MLS season

9:45 AMan hour ago

Key Player LAFC

He hasn't been good in front of goal in recent games, but Denis Bouanga is a talented player who will need to be fed up front so he can generate damage where he has and can generate it.
Foto: LAFC
Image: MLS
9:40 AMan hour ago

Key player Houston Dynamo

It seems that little by little Mexican Héctor Herrera is getting into a better rhythm of play and is starting to play a key role in the team, looking to be the star of the Texan team, but also with the mission of being considered again in the Mexican National Team, since he was left out for this summer.
9:35 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup LAFC

77 John McCarthy, 2 Denil Maldonado, 3 Jesús Murillo, 12 Diego Palacios, 24 Ryan Hollingshead, 6 Ilie Sánchez, 18 Erik Dueñas, 20 José Cifuentes, 19 Mateusz Bogusz, 99 Denis Bouanga, 22 Kwadwo Opoku.
9:30 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup Houston Dynamo

13 Andrew Tarbell, 31 Micael, 28 Erik Sviatchenko, 30 Chase Gasper, 2 Franco Escobar, 20 Adalberto Carrasquilla, 27 Luis Caicedo, 16 Hector Herrera, 18 Ibrahim Aliyu, 21 Nelson Quiñones, 8 Amine Bassi.
9:25 AM2 hours ago

LAFC: getting back on track

After a few days' break and losing the Concachampions Final against León, LAFC needs to regain confidence and this match, against a rival that is not one of the top teams, they should take advantage of it to get three points and keep up with leaders St. Louis and Seattle.
9:20 AM2 hours ago

Houston Dynamo: to get into the postseason zone

The Houston Dynamo have had a very irregular start, but even so, with a couple of victories they could get on track to reach the top eight and what better way to do it than against one of the best teams in the league to give a blow of authority. In midweek they beat Chicago Fire in the US Open Cup.
9:15 AM2 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Houston Dynamo vs LAFC match will be played at the BBVA Compass Stadium, in Houston, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:30 pm ET.
9:10 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the MLS 2023: Houston Dynamo vs LAFC!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
VAVEL Logo