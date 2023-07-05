LA Galaxy vs LAFC LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is LA Galaxy vs LAFC match?
This is the start time of the game LA Galaxy vs LAFC of 4th July in several countries:
|
Where To Watch LA Galaxy vs LAFC around the world
|
Country
|
Start Date
|
Local Time
|
TV Channels and Live Streams
|
United States
|
July 4, 2023
|
22:30
|
Apple TV
|
Argentina
|
July 5, 2023
|
00:30
|
Apple TV
|
Bolivia
|
July 4, 2023
|
22:30
|
Apple TV
|
Brasil
|
July 5, 2023
|
00:30
|
Apple TV
|
Chile
|
July 5, 2023
|
00:30
|
Apple TV
|
Colombia
|
July 4, 2023
|
22:30
|
Apple TV
|
Ecuador
|
July 4, 2023
|
22:30
|
Apple TV
|
Spain
|
July 5, 2023
|
4:30
|
Apple TV
|
Mexico
|
July 4, 2023
|
20:30
|
Apple TV
|
Peru
|
July 4, 2023
|
22:30
|
Apple TV
Watch out for this LAFC player:
The player to watch for this match will be center forward or right winger, Carlos Vela, the current Mexican captain has been an important piece throughout last season for the Angelino side and proved it last match, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.
Watch out for this LA Galaxy player:
The player to watch for this match will be the attacking midfielder, Riqui Puig, the current LA Galaxy No. 6 has been an important piece throughout last season for the Angelino side and he proved it last match, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.
LAFC final lineup:
J. McCarthy; D. Palacios, A. Long, D. Maldonado, Sergi Palencia; J. Cifuentes, Ilie, T. Tilman; D. Bouanga, C. Vela, M. Bogusz.
Last LA Galaxy lineup:
J. Bond; J. Aude, J. Neal, M. Caceres, Calegari; G. Brugman, M. Delgado; T. Boyd, R. Puig, D. Costa; D. Jovelijic.
Background:
LA Galaxy and LAFC have faced each other a total of 19 times (6 Galaxy wins, 5 draws, 8 LAFC wins) where the scales are tipped in favor of LAFC. In terms of goals scored, LAFC leads the way with 42 goals scored, while LA Galaxy have 40 goals to their credit. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 2 of the 2023 season where Kansas drew 0-0 with the Galaxy.
About the Stadium:
The Dignity Health Sports Park is a sports venue dedicated to the professional practice of soccer in the United States, it is located in the city of Carson, California and has a capacity to hold more than 27,000 people in its seats. It is currently the home of the LA Galaxy, an MLS team that has played its home games there since 2003. It has also been the home of the Chargers in the NFL and Chivas USA in its time.
Soon the Stadium will be added to having hosted the Leagues Cup, a competition that is disputed between Liga MX clubs and MLS clubs to compete to see which is the club that rules between both countries.
To continue climbing up the rankings
The current MLS champion has not stopped giving a great performance in the league, the LAFC team remains in the top positions of the general table and is constantly fighting to be the leader of the Western Conference against St. Louis City and Seattle Sounders, so for the Angelina squad has an obligation to get the three points in each round or at least add a unit, otherwise, a setback could make them drop one or two places in the table. Currently, LAFC is second in the table with 32 points that have been the result of 9 wins, 5 draws and 4 defeats, also, they have a total of 28 goals scored, being one of the highest scoring teams in MLS.
Getting back on track
So far, the LA Galaxy has had a difficult journey, because beyond dealing with bad results, injuries and losses that have occurred during the course of the season have made it difficult for the LA Galaxy to adapt, a factor that has been reflected in the points obtained during the campaign, as they currently have only 15 points, reflecting 3 wins, 6 draws and 9 defeats. Likewise, they are positioned at the bottom of the Western Conference, being the second last place with 16 goals scored and 29 conceded, a factor that has placed them as one of the teams with the worst offenses in MLS.
The most exciting action is in MLS
One of the best shows in soccer is MLS, a league that seems to behave like a whirlwind as the emotions never stop revolving around the teams and the fans that day after day are infected by the passion for the sport of soccer. Match after match, the stands are completely full to overflowing with the hope of seeing their team triumph so that at the end of the season, they can lift the long-awaited title at the end of the season. In this match, the LA Galaxy and LAFC will meet in a duel corresponding to the traffic classic to define the best team in the city and to continue with the commitments of this adventure called the 2023 season where a new champion will be sought to reign in North American soccer.
Kick-off time
The LA Galaxy vs LAFC match will be played at Dignity Health Sports Park, in L.A, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:30 pm ET.
