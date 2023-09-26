Manchester United vs Crystal Palace LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in EFL Carabao Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Manchester United vsCrystal Palace Live Score
How to watch Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: match for the in EFL Carabao Cup Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Thursday, September 26, 2023.
|
16:00 hours
|
In ESPN Argentina and Star +.
|
Bolivia
|
Thursday, September 26, 2023.
|
16:00 hours
|
In ESPN and Star +..
|
Brazil
|
Thursday, September 26, 2023.
|
16:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Chile
|
Thursday, September 26, 2023.
|
16:00 hours
|
In ESPN and Star +.
|
Colombia
|
Thursday, September 26, 2023.
|
14:00 hours
|
In ESPN and Star +.
|
Ecuador
|
Thursday, September 26, 2023.
|
14:00 hours
|
In ESPN and Star +.
|
Spain
|
Thursday, September 26, 2023.
|
19:00 hours
|
In DAZN.
|
Canada
|
Thursday, September 26, 2023.
|
15:00 hours
|
In DANZ.
|
USA
|
Thursday, September 26, 2023.
|
15:00 hours
|
In ESPN.
|
Mexico
|
Thursday, September 26, 2023.
|
13:00 hours
|
In ESPN and Star +.
|
Paraguay
|
Thursday, September 26, 2023.
|
16:00 hours
|
In ESPN and Star +.
|
Peru
|
Thursday, September 26, 2023.
|
16:00 hours
|
In ESPN and Star +.
|
Uruguay
|
Thursday, September 26, 2023.
|
16:00 hours
|
In ESPN and Star +.
|
Venezuela
|
Thursday, September 26, 2023.
|
15:00 hours
|
In ESPN and Star +.
Players to watch
Sancho Case
Possible withdrawal
How does Crystal Palace arrive?
How does Manchester arrive?
They will have 3 super difficult tests, the two games against Crystal Palace in the EFL Cup, in the Premier and the second game of the group stage in the Champions League against Galatasaray.
1 vs 1
That is, if the one who wins this first chapter will have a quick revenge and will fortunately leave with a victory, for the other game it will be a mystery, a single team can win one game, two or none.
TheStadium
Its location is in the United Kingdom, it was inaugurated on February 19, 1910, in 2006 it had a certain modification, which has the capacity to have 76 thousand fans.
Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.