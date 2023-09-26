Manchester United vs Crystal Palace LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in EFL Carabao Cup Match
Photo: Manchester United

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live, as well as the latest information from the Old Trafford Stadium.

How to watch Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Thursday, September 26, 2023 USA Time: 3:00 PM ET USA TV channel (English): In ESPN.
What time is Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: match for the in EFL Carabao Cup Match?

This is the start time of the game Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: of September 26 2023

Players to watch

Odsonne Edouard is the player to watch for Crystal Palace, at 25 years old the Frenchman has 4 goals in 5 games in the Premier League. In the EFL Cup he has 1 goal in the last game. On the Manchester side we have Marcus Rashford, beyond the accident, the English striker is the most explosive man in attack, with 5 games he has scored 1 goal and 1 assist. Just like Bruno Fernández. In the Champions League he made an assist in the last game against Bayern.
Sancho Case

Jadon Sancho was that spectacular player in the Bundesliga with BVB, but his arrival in Manchester has not been a happy story, where Erik Ten Hag has separated him due to a technical decision, his drop in football level has placed him outside the squads . Where Manchester United itself sought to give him a way out, so that he could continue his career, this summer he could not, but the winter window could be an alternative.
Possible withdrawal

Marcus Rashford, star of this English team, suffered a car accident a few days ago, after the match he had against Burnley. The young Englishman was heading to his house and this unpleasant accident happened. No injuries were reported, the player is stable. With a high probability of being in the call, everything will depend on Erik Ten Hang.
How does Crystal Palace arrive?

The Crystal team arrives in 10th position in the Premier League where in 6 games they have lost 2, tied 2 and won 2 with 8 points. Losing their last game against Aston Villa by 3 goals to 1, against Wolves they won their game 3 to 2. In the second round of the EFL Cup they won 4 to 2 against Plymouth Argyle.
How does Manchester arrive?

Manchester United arrives at the worst moment in its history, being ninth in the Premier League with 3 wins, 3 losses and 9 points. The start of the Champions League was difficult, losing to Bayern, beyond battle, but not enough by 4 goals 3. Their most recent victory was in the league against Burnley by 1 goal.
  They will have 3 super difficult tests, the two games against Crystal Palace in the EFL Cup, in the Premier and the second game of the group stage in the Champions League against Galatasaray.
1 vs 1

These two teams will have a doubleheader, first in this match of the 3rd round in the Carabao Cup, where both matches will be at Manchester United's home, Old Trafford will be the venue to witness these two matches, where more than 3 points will be played On the one hand, in the Premier League and the pass to the next phase of this tournament.
That is, if the one who wins this first chapter will have a quick revenge and will fortunately leave with a victory, for the other game it will be a mystery, a single team can win one game, two or none.
TheStadium

The Old Trafford Stadium or better known as the theater of dreams will be the venue for this game between the local team of Manchester United vs Crystal Palace.
Its location is in the United Kingdom, it was inaugurated on February 19, 1910, in 2006 it had a certain modification, which has the capacity to have 76 thousand fans.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2022 in EFL Carabao Cup Match Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
