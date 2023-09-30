Tottenham vs Liverpool LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Tottenham vs Liverpool match for Premier League 2023?
This is the kick-off time for the Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool match on September 30 in several countries:
Argentina: 13:30 PMto be confirmed
Bolivia: 12:30 PMto be confirmed
Brazil: 12:30 PMto be confirmed
Chile: 12:30 PMto be confirmed
Costa Rica: 10:30 AMto be confirmed
Colombia: 11:30 AMto be confirmed
Ecuador: 11:30 AMto be confirmed
United States (ET): 12:30 PMto be confirmed
Spain: 18:30 PMto be confirmed
Mexico: 10:30 AMto be confirmed
Paraguay: 12:30 PMto be confirmed
Peru: 11:30 AMto be confirmed
Uruguay: 12:30 PMto be confirmed
Last lineup Liverpool
Alisson; Jarell Amorin, Andrew Robertson y Joe Gomez; Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones y Dominik Szoboszlai; Mohamed Slaha, Diogo Jota y Cody Gakpo.
Last lineup Tottenham Hotspur
Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian “Cuti” Romero, Micky Van de Ven y Destiny Udogie; Matar Pape Sarr y Yves Bissouma; B. Johnson, James Maddison y Dejan Kulusevski; Heung-Min Son
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this match between Tottenham vs Liverpool will be Simon Hooper; Adrian Holmes first row; Simon Long, second row; Michael Oliver, fourth assistant.
How does Liverpool arrive?
On the other hand, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool missed out on playing in the Champions League this season, so if they want to return, they must finish in the top places of the Premier League and for that they need to be consistent. They are in second place in the English league, so they need a win and a Manchester City defeat to position themselves at the top of the general table. They have accumulated 16 points from a win and a draw and, like Tottenham, are undefeated. In their most recent match, Liverpool achieved a resounding 3-1 comeback victory over Leicester City.
How does Tottenham Hotspur arrive?
The team of Tottenham Hotspur, managed by Ange Postecoglou, will receive at home Liverpool, but the task is not so easy. Spurs have had a great start of the season in the Premier League, where they have not had any stumble and are unbeaten so far this season with 4 wins and 2 draws after 6 rounds. Tottenham comes to this seventh matchday with the intention of improving their performance in the competition and comes to this game after signing a two-goal draw against Arsenal on matchday 6 with a brace from Son Heung-Min. Currently, they come to this matchday in fourth place with 14 points and have a streak of 15 goals scored and 7 conceded.
Matchday 7!
We continue with the best tournaments at club level in the world and this weekend, we continue with the soccer activity with the Premier League in its 7th matchday, where two historic teams of England will face each other in a clash that promises to be quite attractive. Tottenham Hotspur will face Liverpool, two clubs that are looking for the top of the English league and want to continue with the good momentum at the start of the season 2023-2024. Can the locals achieve victory or will the visitors of Liverpool?
The match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
The Tottenham-Liverpool match will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. Kick-off is scheduled for 12:30 pm (CDMX).
