Vancouver Whitecaps vs LAFC LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch MLS Game

Stay with us to follow Vancouver Whitecaps vs LAFC live from MLS 2023!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Vancouver Whitecaps vs LAFC live corresponding to Matchday 30 of the MLS 2023, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from BC Place. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs LAFC online and live from MLS 2023?
This is the start time of the Vancouver Whitecaps vs LAFC match in various countries:
Argentina: 9:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Bolivia: 8:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Brazil: 9:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Chile: 9:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Colombia: 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Ecuador: 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV
US (ET): 8:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Spain: 00:30 hours on Apple TV
Mexico: 6:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Paraguay: 9:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Peru: 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Uruguay: 9:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Venezuela: 8:30 p.m. on Apple TV
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Latest Vancouver Whitecaps lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Andrew Tarbell, Micael, Erik Sviatchenko, Franco Escobar, Griffin Dorsey, Amine Bassi, Héctor Herrera, Artur, Corey Baird, Nelson Quiñones and Adalberto Carrasquilla.
Brian White, player to watch!
The Vancouver striker arrives as one of the team's important references and as the top scorer who must help the results begin to be generated. He managed to contribute 11 goals and 4 assists so far in the regular season, becoming the team's top scorer. What White must focus on is having greater consistency on the field of play and combining better with players like Ryan Gauld and Julian Gressel for a fearsome offense that maintains a good pace throughout the season.
How does Vancouver get here?
The Vancouver team enters the Dignity Health Sports Park to face the LA Galaxy and continue their path in the Leagues Cup. They are in seventh place in the Western Conference with a record of 8 wins, 7 draws and 7 losses to reach at 31 points. The Whitecaps will seek to take advantage of the duel to continue climbing positions in search of getting back into the Western Conference Playoffs and seeking their first MLS title. This season, the team maintained a good base led by Brian White, Ryan Gauld, Julian Gressel, Pedro Vite and Simon Becher, in addition to the incorporation of Alessandro Schöpf to strengthen the defensive system. Those from Vancouver will try to have a great season and continue adding important victories to lead their conference.
LAFC's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Maarten Paes, Nkosi Tafari, Sebastien Ibeagha, Samuel Junqua, Ema Twumasi, Paxton Pomykal, Liam Fraser, Dante Sealy, Jáder Rafael Obrian, Alan Velasco and Jesús Jiménez.
Carlos Vela, a must see player!
The LAFC forward will seek to continue being a fundamental piece of the team, he is one of the orchestrators of the offense and comes to this duel after having started the championship in a great way with 13 goals and 7 assists, being the leader in the offense of the Angelenos. The most important thing for him is that the club begins to have greater consistency on the field of play and connects better with players like Denis Bouanga and Nathan Ordaz to form a lethal forward line.
How does LAFC arrive?
The Los Angeles team enters the Rose Bowl, to face Monterrey and continue its path in the new season of the Leagues Cup. They are in second place in the Western Conference with a record of 10 wins, 7 draws and 6 losses for reach 37 points. LAFC will seek to take advantage of the duel to continue climbing positions in search of getting back into the Western Conference Playoffs and seeking their second MLS title. Their latest results were a pair of victories against Juárez by a landslide and Real Salt Lake to reach the Quarterfinals in the Leagues Cup. This season, the team maintained a good base led by Carlos Vela, Giorgio Chiellini, Maximé Crepeau , Ilie Sánchez and Denis Bouanga, in addition to the additions of players like Cristian Olivera and Mario González. The current MLS champion will try to repeat its path to the title and continue its positive path in the competition to lead its conference.
Where's the game?
BC Place located in the city of Houston will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within MLS 2023. This stadium has capacity for 22,100 fans and was inaugurated in 2012.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Vancouver Whitecaps vs LAFC match, corresponding to the matchday 30 of MLS 2023. The match will take place at BC Place, at 9 p.m.