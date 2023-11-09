Servette vs Sheriff LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League Match
Update Live Commentary
Where and how to watch Servette vs Sheriff on TV in real time?

Servette vs Sheriff
Europa League

Date: November 9, 2023

Time: 14:45

Venue: Geneva Stadium, Switzerland
Broadcast: Star+ (streaming).

When is the Servette vs Sheriff match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Servette and Sheriff will kick off at 1:45 pm ET at the Geneva Stadium in Switzerland in Round 4 of the Europa League 2023/24. Star+ (streaming) will be broadcasting live. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
Prediction

In third place in the group, Servette are practically all or nothing in this match, after all, alongside Sheriff, they're the worst team in Group G.

Will a rabbit come out of the hat? This is the chance. Whoever wins here stays alive for the rest of the competition. That's why we should expect a fairly straightforward match on Swiss soil.

In the first game, it was 1-1, but the tendency here is for more goals to be in the net, after all, a draw virtually eliminates both teams.

Last matches between Servette and Sheriff (head-to-head)

In recent years, Servette and Sheriff have played each other 1 time in all competitions. Here's a look back:

Servette wins: 0

Sheriff wins: 0

Draws: 1

The last match between the teams was on 26/10/2023 at Sheriff's home in the Europa League. The score was 1-1.

Assistences

Speaking of passes on goal, Miroslav Stevanović leads the way with 0 passes on goal for the home team and Cedric Badolo has 3 passes on goal for the away team in the current Europa League season.
Top scorers

Enzo Crivelli is Servette's top scorer with 1 goal in the 3 games played.

For Sheriff, David Akpan Ankeye is the top scorer with 3 goals in the 7 matches he has played.

Servette:

After 1 draw and 2 defeats, the home side are currently in 3rd place, having picked up 1 point. In their last game, they drew 1-1 away to Sheriff, after losing 4-0 away to Roma in their previous game. This is a team that has curiously been stronger away from home than at home, as in the last 30 games it has recorded 8 wins, 3 draws and 4 defeats as a visitor; against 6 wins, 7 draws and 2 defeats at its stadium. The team comes into this match on the back of a 0-2 away win against Zurich in the Superliga. In their last 10 home games, Servette have won 3, drawn 5 and lost 2. Their defensive solidity has not been their strong point, having conceded goals in 7 of their last 10 games, but their attack has scored regularly, scoring in 8 of their last 10 games. There tends to be goals in their home games, as 23 of their last 27 games have ended with more than 1.5 goals. In 15 games, it has only managed to turn the result around once in the 7 games in which it conceded the first goal. In their last 20 home games in all competitions, there is one period that stands out: they have conceded 7 of their 20 goals between the hour mark (31'-45′).

Servette come into this game on the back of a 0-2 win at the Zürich Stadium in a Swiss league match. In the last round of the Europa League, the home side drew 1-1 against Sheriff. The home side usually play a 4-4-2 tactical system, favoring a more organized style of play, mainly using the central corridor. The two players with the most attacking responsibilities are Enzo Crivelli and Jérémy Guillemenot. Out for this game are Hussayn Touati, Anthony Baron, Alexis Antunes and Léo Besson, who are all suffering from physical problems.

Foto: Servette
Sheriff:

After 1 draw and 2 defeats, the away team is in 4th place, having picked up 1 point. In their last game, they drew 1-1 at home to Servette, after losing 6-0 away to Slavia Prague in their previous game. This is a stronger team when they play at home, as in their last 30 games they have 7 wins, 4 draws and 4 defeats as visitors, compared to 11 wins, 3 draws and 1 defeat at home. The team comes into this match on the back of a (2-1) home win against Milsami. In their last 10 away games in all competitions, Sheriff have won 4, drawn 2 and lost 4. Their defensive solidity has not been their strong point, as they have conceded at least one goal in each of their last 7 games, but their attack has. He has scored regularly, scoring in 6 of his last 7 games in this competition. In 15 games, they have conceded the first goal 5 times and never managed to turn the result around.

Sheriff go into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Milsami in a Moldovan league match. In the last round of the Europa League, the visitors drew 1-1 against Servette. The visitors usually play in a 4-4-2 formation, favoring a faster style of play, with the two most advanced players being Ricardinho and David Ankeye. It should be noted that the player responsible for setting up and leading his team's attacks is midfielder Cedric Badolo. Moussa Kyabou, Vinícius Paiva and Rasheed Akanbi are all out with fitness problems.

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Servette and Sheriff is valid for the 4th round of the Europa League 2023/24

In the fourth round of the Europa League 2023/2024 group stage, Servette FC and Sheriff Tiraspol face each other at 1:45 ET on Thursday, November 9. The match takes place at the Geneva Stadium in Switzerland. Group G is made up of Slavia Prague, Sheriff Tiraspol, Servette and Roma.

Servette have had a similar start to the competition to Sheriff. After being beaten in their opening game by Slavia Prague, they suffered another defeat to Roma. In the previous game, they drew 1-1 at the home of their current opponents. With a lower goal difference than their opponents, they are in third place in the group. With a poor start to the Europa League season, Sheriff were beaten in their first two games and are bottom of the group. In their opening game, they lost to Roma. Then they lost 6-0 to Slavia Prague. They need to win this match if they are to climb the table. 

