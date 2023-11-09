Servette vs Sheriff LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Servette vs Sheriff on TV in real time?
When is the Servette vs Sheriff match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Prediction
Will a rabbit come out of the hat? This is the chance. Whoever wins here stays alive for the rest of the competition. That's why we should expect a fairly straightforward match on Swiss soil.
In the first game, it was 1-1, but the tendency here is for more goals to be in the net, after all, a draw virtually eliminates both teams.
Last matches between Servette and Sheriff (head-to-head)
Servette wins: 0
Sheriff wins: 0
Draws: 1
The last match between the teams was on 26/10/2023 at Sheriff's home in the Europa League. The score was 1-1.
Assistences
Top scorers
For Sheriff, David Akpan Ankeye is the top scorer with 3 goals in the 7 matches he has played.
Servette:
Servette come into this game on the back of a 0-2 win at the Zürich Stadium in a Swiss league match. In the last round of the Europa League, the home side drew 1-1 against Sheriff. The home side usually play a 4-4-2 tactical system, favoring a more organized style of play, mainly using the central corridor. The two players with the most attacking responsibilities are Enzo Crivelli and Jérémy Guillemenot. Out for this game are Hussayn Touati, Anthony Baron, Alexis Antunes and Léo Besson, who are all suffering from physical problems.
Sheriff:
Sheriff go into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Milsami in a Moldovan league match. In the last round of the Europa League, the visitors drew 1-1 against Servette. The visitors usually play in a 4-4-2 formation, favoring a faster style of play, with the two most advanced players being Ricardinho and David Ankeye. It should be noted that the player responsible for setting up and leading his team's attacks is midfielder Cedric Badolo. Moussa Kyabou, Vinícius Paiva and Rasheed Akanbi are all out with fitness problems.
TIME AND PLACE!
In the fourth round of the Europa League 2023/2024 group stage, Servette FC and Sheriff Tiraspol face each other at 1:45 ET on Thursday, November 9. The match takes place at the Geneva Stadium in Switzerland. Group G is made up of Slavia Prague, Sheriff Tiraspol, Servette and Roma.
Servette have had a similar start to the competition to Sheriff. After being beaten in their opening game by Slavia Prague, they suffered another defeat to Roma. In the previous game, they drew 1-1 at the home of their current opponents. With a lower goal difference than their opponents, they are in third place in the group. With a poor start to the Europa League season, Sheriff were beaten in their first two games and are bottom of the group. In their opening game, they lost to Roma. Then they lost 6-0 to Slavia Prague. They need to win this match if they are to climb the table.
Europa League
Date: November 9, 2023
Time: 14:45
Venue: Geneva Stadium, Switzerland
Broadcast: Star+ (streaming).