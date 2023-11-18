France vs Gibraltar LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch France vs Gibraltar on TV in real time?
When is the France vs Gibraltar match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Probable Gibraltar:
France squad:
Retrospect:
This will be only the second official match between the teams. The teams met for the first time in Euro 2024 qualifying, with France winning 3-0 away from home in Round 3.
Without Camavinga
Gibraltar
With 21 goals conceded, Gibraltar has the third worst defense in this knockout stage. The 4-0 defeat against the Republic of Ireland in their last match, even at home, contributed to these statistics, making them easy prey for the Irish, who scored through Ferguson, Johnston, Doherty and Robinson.
France
In their last Group B match, the French faced the Netherlands away from home and once again showed their strength, winning 2-1 with two goals from Mbappé. Hartman pulled one back for the hosts. With the previous matchday off, the team took advantage of the international break to play a friendly against Scotland, where they won 4-1, with two goals from Pavard, one from Mbappé and another from Coman, while Gilmour pulled one back for the Scots.
The main absentee for Saturday will be Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, who twisted his knee in training on Wednesday morning (16). In view of this, Didier Deschamps has opted to call up Khéphren Thuram, a midfielder from Nice, the current second-placed team in Ligue 1. Zaire-Emery, the youngest player to be called up in over 100 years, could also appear in the starting line-up.
TIME AND PLACE!
In their last match, France beat Scotland 4-1 in a friendly at home. Gibraltar, meanwhile, were thrashed 4-0 at home by Ireland in the UEFA Eurocup Championship qualifiers. This will be only the second official match between the teams;
France and Gibraltar meet on Saturday (18) in the 9th round of Euro 2024 qualifying. Les Bleus are the leaders of Group B, undefeated with 18 points, unlike the Giblets, who are bottom of the table without having scored in the competition so far.
The match takes place on the ninth and penultimate matchday of Group B of the European Championship Qualifiers this Saturday (16) at the Allianz Riviera Stadium in Nice, France. The ball rolls at 16:45.
World Cup qualifiers
Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023;
Time: 3:45 PM ET
Venue: Allianz Riviera Stadium in Nice, France;
Where to watch: Star+ (streaming).