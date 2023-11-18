France vs Gibraltar LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifiers Match
Foto: France

12:52 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch France vs Gibraltar on TV in real time?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023;

Time: 3:45 PM ET

Venue: Allianz Riviera Stadium in Nice, France;

Where to watch: Star+ (streaming).

12:47 AMan hour ago

When is the France vs Gibraltar match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between France and Gibraltar will kick off at 3:45 pm ET at the Allianz Riviera Stadium in Nice, France, in the ninth and penultimate match of Group B of the European Championship Qualifiers. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil. The match will be broadcast on Star+ (streaming).
12:42 AMan hour ago

Probable Gibraltar:

Coleing; Sergeant; Chipolina, Mouelhi e Olivero; Annesley, Ronan, Walker, Pozo e Britto; Barr. 
12:37 AMan hour ago

France squad:

Maignan; Clauss, Pavard, Konaté and Hernández; Rabiot (Zaire-Emery), Tchouaméni and Griezmann; Dembelé, Mbappé and Kolo Muani (Giroud). 
12:32 AMan hour ago

Retrospect:

In their last match, France beat Scotland 4-1 at home in a friendly. Gibraltar, meanwhile, were thrashed 4-0 at home by Ireland in the UEFA European Championship qualifiers.

This will be only the second official match between the teams. The teams met for the first time in Euro 2024 qualifying, with France winning 3-0 away from home in Round 3.

12:27 AMan hour ago

Without Camavinga

The main absentee for Saturday will be Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, who twisted his knee in training on Wednesday morning (16). As a result, Didier Deschamps has opted to call up Khéphren Thuram, a midfielder from Nice, who are currently second in Ligue 1. Zaire-Emery, the youngest player to be called up in more than 100 years, could also feature. 
12:22 AMan hour ago

Gibraltar

The Gibraltar national team can be considered the least successful in this edition of the European Championship Qualifiers. Not only have they failed to win a game, they have also failed to score a goal, a feat achieved by teams such as Cyprus, Liechtenstein, Malta and San Marino, who have at least scored once.

With 21 goals conceded, Gibraltar has the third worst defense in this knockout stage. The 4-0 defeat against the Republic of Ireland in their last match, even at home, contributed to these statistics, making them easy prey for the Irish, who scored through Ferguson, Johnston, Doherty and Robinson.

12:17 AMan hour ago

France

France secured their place in the European Championship early with great ease, leaving the race for second place between Greece and the Netherlands. Under coach Didier Deschamps, the team boasts one of the best records in the tournament, with six wins from six games, scoring 13 goals and conceding just one.

In their last Group B match, the French faced the Netherlands away from home and once again showed their strength, winning 2-1 with two goals from Mbappé. Hartman pulled one back for the hosts. With the previous matchday off, the team took advantage of the international break to play a friendly against Scotland, where they won 4-1, with two goals from Pavard, one from Mbappé and another from Coman, while Gilmour pulled one back for the Scots.

The main absentee for Saturday will be Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, who twisted his knee in training on Wednesday morning (16). In view of this, Didier Deschamps has opted to call up Khéphren Thuram, a midfielder from Nice, the current second-placed team in Ligue 1. Zaire-Emery, the youngest player to be called up in over 100 years, could also appear in the starting line-up. 

12:12 AM2 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

12:07 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to the France vs Gibraltar live score

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a crucial European Championship Qualifiers qualifier between two teams: France on one side. On the other is Gibraltar. Follow everything about the duel between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
