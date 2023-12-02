Sheffield Wednesday vs Blackburn Rovers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Blackburn on TV in real time?
Sheffield Wednesday's top scorer
Blackburn Rovers' top scorer
Blackburn Rovers Championship standings
The gap between the team and Bristol City, who are in 12th place, on this 19th matchday is non-existent, as they both have the same score.
Sheffield Wednesday Championship standings
In terms of record, the team is on a three-game losing streak in the Championship, which doesn't bode well for the upcoming match.
Blackburn Rovers
The statistics show that Blackburn Rovers have a habit of controlling the game, even when playing away from home. The team's average possession of 54.29% indicates this dominance on most occasions.
Blackburn Rovers usually don't give their opponents much of a chance when they play away from home, with a record of 5 wins, 3 losses and 1 draw in the Championship.
Blackburn Rovers have been in turbulent form of late, with results alternating between wins and losses. They will need to find a way to put in consistent performances if they want to challenge for the top positions in the league.
Blackburn Rovers are a more attack-minded team than Sheffield Wednesday, with 1698 attacks compared to Sheffield Wednesday's 1468, scoring 27 times compared to Sheffield Wednesday's 8 times.
Sheffield Wednesday
Based on recent performances, it can be seen that Sheffield Wednesday are struggling to produce goals, with a low number of goals scored and a high rate of games without scoring. These indicators point to a lack of goal-scoring opportunities and attacking effectiveness, which calls for an improvement in the team's performance.
With an average of 41.59% possession per game in the current league, Sheffield Wednesday can't call themselves a team that keeps the game in their own hands, preferring a counter-attacking strategy. But if they want to try to win the match against Blackburn Rovers, they must try to impose their game to create difficulties for their opponents.
TIME AND PLACE!
Sheffield Wednesday and Blackburn Rovers's head-to-head record shows Sheffield Wednesday as the more successful team with 4 victories, while Blackburn Rovers claimed a lone 4 victory. 1 of their confrontations ended in a tie. Their last match took place on 20 April 2021, and concluded with a score of 1:0.
At the moment, Sheffield Wednesday occupies the 24 line in Championship, having only 7 of the accumulated points. 13 defeats with 1 wins, 4 draws drove this team into such a difficult situation. It is also important to say that this team concedes quite often this season (1.7 goals per game on average), while they score much less often (0.5 goals per match). And in home matches, the situation is no better: scored - 1.4, missed - 1.7. The prospects for victory in the upcoming match with such statistics before Sheffield Wednesday are not very solid now.
As a result of 18 matches within Championship, Blackburn Rovers has earned 28 points, and at the moment this team is at a fairly solid 7 place in the table. As for statistics, in away games, they score on average 2 goals. In total club missed awayTeamGoalAgainstOverallSum goals. But these are all statistics, let's see what they show on the field.
The match takes place in England's Championship on December 2, 2023 at the Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield, England.
Championship
Date: December 02, 2023
Time: 12pm
Venue: Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield, England
Broadcast: No broadcast in Brazil