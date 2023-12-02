Sheffield Wednesday vs Blackburn Rovers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match
When is the Sheffield Wednesday vs Blackburn match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Sheffield Wednesday and Blackburn will kick off at 11 am ET at the Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield, England, in round 19 of the Championship 2023/24. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
Sheffield Wednesday's top scorer

In attacking terms, we can highlight Michael Smith as the team's main name so far this season. The striker has scored three times this season, helping Sheffield Wednesday to important points.
Blackburn Rovers' top scorer

It's Sammie Szmodics that Blackburn Rovers fans are pinning their hopes on. His 11 goals in the competition make the midfielder the team's top scorer and also the standout of the attacking sector.
Blackburn Rovers Championship standings

Blackburn Rovers come into this game on 25 points and in 11th place in the Championship, having won 8 games in total and lost 8, as well as a total of 1 draw.

The gap between the team and Bristol City, who are in 12th place, on this 19th matchday is non-existent, as they both have the same score.

Sheffield Wednesday Championship standings

With 6 points, Sheffield Wednesday are in 24th place in the Championship table, which leaves them in the relegation zone. The team's record so far is 1 win and 13 defeats, as well as 3 draws.

In terms of record, the team is on a three-game losing streak in the Championship, which doesn't bode well for the upcoming match.

Blackburn Rovers

After 18 games, Blackburn Rovers have a positive goal difference, with 27 goals scored and only 26 goals conceded by their goalkeeper.

The statistics show that Blackburn Rovers have a habit of controlling the game, even when playing away from home. The team's average possession of 54.29% indicates this dominance on most occasions.

Blackburn Rovers usually don't give their opponents much of a chance when they play away from home, with a record of 5 wins, 3 losses and 1 draw in the Championship.

Blackburn Rovers have been in turbulent form of late, with results alternating between wins and losses. They will need to find a way to put in consistent performances if they want to challenge for the top positions in the league.

Blackburn Rovers are a more attack-minded team than Sheffield Wednesday, with 1698 attacks compared to Sheffield Wednesday's 1468, scoring 27 times compared to Sheffield Wednesday's 8 times.

Sheffield Wednesday

At the end of round 18 in the Championship, Sheffield Wednesday had scored 8 goals and conceded 29.

Based on recent performances, it can be seen that Sheffield Wednesday are struggling to produce goals, with a low number of goals scored and a high rate of games without scoring. These indicators point to a lack of goal-scoring opportunities and attacking effectiveness, which calls for an improvement in the team's performance.

With an average of 41.59% possession per game in the current league, Sheffield Wednesday can't call themselves a team that keeps the game in their own hands, preferring a counter-attacking strategy. But if they want to try to win the match against Blackburn Rovers, they must try to impose their game to create difficulties for their opponents.

Sheffield
Sheffield

 

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Sheffield Wednesday and Blackburn is valid for the 19th round of the Championship 2023/24.

Sheffield Wednesday and Blackburn Rovers's head-to-head record shows Sheffield Wednesday as the more successful team with 4 victories, while Blackburn Rovers claimed a lone 4 victory. 1 of their confrontations ended in a tie. Their last match took place on 20 April 2021, and concluded with a score of 1:0.

At the moment, Sheffield Wednesday occupies the 24 line in Championship, having only 7 of the accumulated points. 13 defeats with 1 wins, 4 draws drove this team into such a difficult situation. It is also important to say that this team concedes quite often this season (1.7 goals per game on average), while they score much less often (0.5 goals per match). And in home matches, the situation is no better: scored - 1.4, missed - 1.7. The prospects for victory in the upcoming match with such statistics before Sheffield Wednesday are not very solid now.

As a result of 18 matches within Championship, Blackburn Rovers has earned 28 points, and at the moment this team is at a fairly solid 7 place in the table. As for statistics, in away games, they score on average 2 goals. In total club missed awayTeamGoalAgainstOverallSum goals. But these are all statistics, let's see what they show on the field.

The match takes place in England's Championship on December 2, 2023 at the Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield, England.

