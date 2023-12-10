Colombia vs Venezuela LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match
Image: Twitter Selección Colombia

Update Live Commentary
6:00 AMan hour ago

Last Venezuela starting eleven

Roster: Rafael Romo; Alexander González, Yordan Osorio, Wilker Ángel, Miguel Navarro; Júnior Moreno, Yangel Herrera; Darwin Machis, Jefferson Savarino, Yeferson Soteldo; Salomón Rondón. Coach: Fernando Batista.
5:55 AMan hour ago

Colombia's last starting eleven

Roster: Camilo Vargas; Daniel Muñoz, Yerry Mina, Jhon Lucumi, Cristian Borja; Jefferson Lerma, Kevin Castaño; Jhon Arias, James Rodríguez, Luis Díaz; Rafael Santos Borré. Coach: Néstor Lorenzo.
5:50 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Colombia vs Venezuela Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Colombia vs Venezuela live, as well as the latest information from DRV PNK Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Colombia vs Venezuela live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
5:45 AMan hour ago

How to watch Colombia vs Venezuela match live on TV and online?

The Colombia vs Venezuela match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
5:40 AMan hour ago

What time is Colombia vs Venezuela?

This is the kick-off time for the Colombia vs Venezuela match on December 10, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 20:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Bolivia: 19:00 hrs. - Tigo Sports Bolivia
Brazil: 20:00 hrs. -  
Chile: 19:00 hrs. - Youtube Caracol TV
Colombia: 18:00 hrs. - Caracol TV and RCN TV
Ecuador: 18:00 hrs. - Canal del Futbol
Spain: 1:00 hrs. - (December 11)
Mexico: 17:00 hrs. - Fanatiz Mexico
Paraguay: 19:00 hrs. - GEN
Peru: 18:00 hrs. - Movistar Deportes Peru
Uruguay: 20:00 hrs. - AUF TV
5:35 AMan hour ago

Referee team

To be confirmed.
5:30 AM2 hours ago

Key player in Venezuela

One of the players to take into account in Venezuela is Salomón Rondón, the center forward is currently a player of Club River Plate of Argentina, he has played six games so far in the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup and in the total number of games he has not been able to assist, but he has already scored two goals, against Paraguay and Chile.
5:25 AM2 hours ago

Key player in Colombia

One of the most outstanding players in Colombia is James Rodriguez, the attacking midfielder is currently playing for Club Sao Paulo of Brazil, he has played six games in the current edition of the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup and in the total number of games he already has two assists and a goal, this one against Uruguay.
5:20 AM2 hours ago

History Colombia vs Venezuela

In total, both squads have met five times since 2019, Colombia dominates the record with three wins, two draws have been recorded and Venezuela has not won any match.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Colombia with six goals to Venezuela's zero.
5:15 AM2 hours ago

Actuality - Venezuela

Venezuela has been performing well in the current edition of the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. After playing a total of six matches, it is in fourth place in the standings with nine points, this after winning two matches, drawing three and losing one, leaving a goal difference of +3, this after scoring six goals and conceding three.
  • Last five matches

Venezuela 1 - 0 Paraguay
Brazil 1 - 1 Venezuela
Venezuela 3 - 0 Chile
Venezuela 0 - 0 Ecuador
Peru 1 - 1 Venezuela

5:10 AM2 hours ago

Actuality - Colombia

Colombia has been performing well in the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. After playing six matches, Colombia is in third place in the standings with 12 points, after winning three matches, drawing three and not losing any, scoring six goals and conceding three, for a goal difference of +3.
  • Last five matches

Chile 0 - 0 Colombia
Colombia 2 - 2 Uruguay
Ecuador 0 - 0 Colombia
Colombia 2 - 1 Brazil
Paraguay 0 - 1 Colombia

5:05 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the DRV PNK Stadium

The match between Colombia and Venezuela will take place at the DRV PNK Stadium in the city of Miami (United States), this stadium is where the Miami International Soccer Club plays its home matches, it was built in 2020 and has a capacity for approximately 21,000 spectators.
Image: es.intermiamicf.com
Image: es.intermiamicf.com
5:00 AM2 hours ago

Start of transmission

Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Colombia vs Venezuela, valid for friendly match 2023.
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Colombia vs Venezuela, valid for friendly match 2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
