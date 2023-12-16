Sheffield Wednesday vs QPR LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs QPR on TV in real time?
Sheffield Wednesday vs Queens Park Rangers match preview
Head to head and previous results
Queens Park Rangers favorites to win the match
Over 1.5 goals in the match
Queens Park Rangers
However, QPR undeniably come into this clash with some frustration. After all, they had the chance to leave the Z-3 in the last round, when they played with an extra man from the first half against Plymouth at home. However, they were unable to break through their opponents' defensive block and were held to a 0-0 draw. The good news is that this match marked their third in a row without conceding a goal. More stable and able to exploit their opponents' desperation, QPR are playing to leave the Z-3.
Sheffield Wednesday
Certainly, the fact that they'll be playing a rival that's just above them, at home, will give them the confidence they need to bounce back. Sheffield Wednesday have scored in 4 of their last 5 home games, winning twice during this stretch. These are still modest results, but they indicate greater competitiveness. Making their defense work could be decisive if Sheffield are to get a good result. After all, they have conceded an average of 1.8 goals in their last 6 games.
TIME AND PLACE!
Sheff Wed and QPR meet at Hillsborough Stadium in a match from the 22nd round of the Championship. The head-to-head record at the stadium is in favor of the away side, who have won 2 and drawn 1 of their last 3 games. However, the last time they met at this stadium was on 03-10-2020, in a Championship match that ended in a 1-1 draw.
The goals were scored by Yoann Barbet (54' Autogoal) for Sheff Wed and Macauley Bonne (90' ) for QPR. Although this is a match between 23rd and 22nd in the standings, it's actually a game between the 22nd-placed team at home and the 13th-placed team away.
The most likely scenario for this fixture will be several goals. Sheffield Wednesday will have to take control of the game and take advantage of their opponents' defensive lapses to create chances, as they have home advantage.
On the other hand, Queens Park Rangers will be looking to attack from the first minute as, like their opponents, they need to take all three points. That said, and taking these factors into account, going for a game with a few goals is a good option.
The match takes place in England's Championship on December 16, 2023 at the Hillsborough Stadium, located in Sheffield, England.
Championship
Date: December 16, 2023
Time: 12pm
Venue: Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield, England
Broadcast: No broadcast in Brazil