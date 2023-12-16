Sheffield Wednesday vs QPR LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match
Foto: Sheffield Wednesday

Update Live Commentary
Where and how to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs QPR on TV in real time?

Sheffield Wednesday - QPR

Championship

Date: December 16, 2023

Time: 12pm

Venue: Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield, England

Broadcast: No broadcast in Brazil

When is the Sheffield Wednesday vs QPR match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Sheffield Wednesday and QPR will kick off at 11 am ET at the Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield, England, in the 21st round of the Championship 2023/24. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
Sheffield Wednesday vs Queens Park Rangers match preview

As you've already discovered the full review for this match, we have Sheffield Wednesday vs Queens Park Rangers predictions. Since the details are important, guided by statistics and analysis, we can clearly admit that Total - Under (0.5) will be the best betting option in this match.
Head to head and previous results

Overall, the teams have played 35 games against each other. The last meeting between the teams was on 10.04.21, and the game ended 4:1. Sheffield Wednesday have won in 13 matches, while Queens Park Rangers have managed to win in 13 meetings. In addition, there have been matches in which the teams have played on equal terms, so they have 9 games to a draw. So, based on this data, the teams have a goal difference of 51-52.
Queens Park Rangers favorites to win the match

This match marks a direct confrontation in the fight against relegation. It therefore looks set to be an even contest. The form of the two teams is similar, but QPR come into this match with a lot more confidence. After all, they've been unbeaten for four games, winning three times in that stretch. They will also be able to exploit their opponents' greater needs. Queens Park Rangers therefore have the upper hand in this match.
Over 1.5 goals in the match

Sheffield Wednesday can no longer negotiate results. They need to win, especially head-to-head matches like today's. QPR are stable tactically and haven't conceded a goal in their last three games. However, they need to take their chances against a desperate rival who will expose themselves. As a result, this match could be more open, with a few goals coming in the course of the 90 minutes.
Queens Park Rangers

QPR are currently showing a lot of competitiveness, which is not consistent with their very poor campaign in the Championship 23/24 - they're still in the bottom three. However, things have been much worse. QPR will start this matchday with a real chance of climbing out of the relegation zone if they get a good result in this direct clash. Unbeaten for four games and with just one defeat in their last six games, QPR are confident of doing their bit.

However, QPR undeniably come into this clash with some frustration. After all, they had the chance to leave the Z-3 in the last round, when they played with an extra man from the first half against Plymouth at home. However, they were unable to break through their opponents' defensive block and were held to a 0-0 draw. The good news is that this match marked their third in a row without conceding a goal. More stable and able to exploit their opponents' desperation, QPR are playing to leave the Z-3.

Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday saw their little run of form come to a halt in the last round when they lost 3-1 to Norwich on the road. It was a normal result, but with a very poor start to their Championship 23/24 campaign, Sheffield Wednesday need to get good results more often to keep their chances of staying in the division alive. The team will start the round in penultimate place, already 8 points adrift of the first club outside the Z-3.

Certainly, the fact that they'll be playing a rival that's just above them, at home, will give them the confidence they need to bounce back. Sheffield Wednesday have scored in 4 of their last 5 home games, winning twice during this stretch. These are still modest results, but they indicate greater competitiveness. Making their defense work could be decisive if Sheffield are to get a good result. After all, they have conceded an average of 1.8 goals in their last 6 games.

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Sheffield Wednesday and QPR is valid for the 21st round of the EFL Championship 2023/24.

Sheff Wed and QPR meet at Hillsborough Stadium in a match from the 22nd round of the Championship. The head-to-head record at the stadium is in favor of the away side, who have won 2 and drawn 1 of their last 3 games. However, the last time they met at this stadium was on 03-10-2020, in a Championship match that ended in a 1-1 draw.

The goals were scored by Yoann Barbet (54' Autogoal) for Sheff Wed and Macauley Bonne (90' ) for QPR. Although this is a match between 23rd and 22nd in the standings, it's actually a game between the 22nd-placed team at home and the 13th-placed team away.

The most likely scenario for this fixture will be several goals. Sheffield Wednesday will have to take control of the game and take advantage of their opponents' defensive lapses to create chances, as they have home advantage.

On the other hand, Queens Park Rangers will be looking to attack from the first minute as, like their opponents, they need to take all three points. That said, and taking these factors into account, going for a game with a few goals is a good option.

The match takes place in England's Championship on December 16, 2023 at the Hillsborough Stadium, located in Sheffield, England.

Welcome to the Sheffield Wednesday vs QPR live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a crucial Championship match between two teams: Queens Park Rangers on one side. On the other side is Sheffield Wednesday. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
