Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FA Cup 2024 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff live on TV
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff live, as well as the latest information from Vicarage Road. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff live online
The match will not be televised.
Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff can be tuned in from ESPN live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff can be tuned in from ESPN live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Cardiff player
Karlant Grant, striker. One of the important players in the team, Cardiff is having a great season and is moving into the top half of the table, much of that is because of their diversity of scorers, Grant is one of them and as a striker needs to look to increase the amount, the team knows he is talented enough to take the role of the team's goal scorer and without problem can cover it from now on.
Watch out for this Sheffield Wednesday player
Anthony Musaba, striker. With 23 years old he is assuming the great responsibility of being the team's goal scorer, the Dutchman knows that his team is at risk of relegation and is doing everything possible to avoid it, his goals are essential to avoid this, so in the remainder of the season he will seek to increase his record, currently after 26 rounds he has played 15 games and has scored on 4 occasions.
Latest Cardiff lineup
Alnwick, Collins, McGuinness, Goutas, Ng, Ralls, Siopis, Wintle, Colwill, Etete, Meite.
Latest Sheffield Wednesday lineup
Dawson, Valentin, Ihiekwe, Bernard, Johnson, Palmer, Bannan, Musaba, Windass, Gassama, Cadamarteri.
Background
Sheffield 1-2 Cardiff
Cardiff 2-1 Sheffield
Sheffield 5-0 Cardiff
Cardiff 0-2 Sheffield
Sheffield 1-2 Cardiff
Arbitration quartet
To be confirmed.
Cardiff wants to continue at a good level
Cardiff is a traditional team in the Championship, the team is more than used to the high competition of this division, the team had its only experience in the Premier League a few years ago, but failed to compete at that level and returned, the previous season was very bad for the team and was nothing from relegation, that is why for the current season, the team had an improvement, Cardiff currently occupies the ninth position in the Championship with 37 points, very close to the Playoff positions, what we have learned from this competition is that whoever has the best end of the season, will be more motivated to fight for promotion, in their FA Cup third round match is the favorite to advance, but that does not mean they should not be confident, the rivals are usually very dangerous and any mistake can cost the permanence in the tournament.
Sheffield Wednesday seeks a consolation
Sheffield Wednesday will face the third round of the FA Cup in the most complicated moment of the season, we know that the Championship has a high level of demand and the teams have a high level, however, someone has to occupy the last places and unfortunately this team is in that fight not to be relegated, with 26 games played, the team accumulates 22 points, a very low sum for the team, This team is placed in the 22nd position of the table, the season could still be saved, but only Sheffield can take care of that, the team still has time to get out of that problem and could take the confidence they need through the FA Cup, in the third round they will face an opponent of the same category, but with a better season, the ideal would be to get the victory to take the energy and transform it into a victory in the next rounds.
FA Cup third round continues
The third round of the FA Cup is already underway and the duels that are approaching are the most interesting, this time two teams from the EFL Championship will meet in search of further progress in the competition, two very competitive teams will want to leave out their rival and this makes the duel the most entertaining for fans of this sport.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff, corresponding to the FA Cup 2024. The match will take place at Hillsborough Stadium at 12:30 PM ET.