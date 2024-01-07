Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town: LIVE Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch in FA Cup Match
Foto: Manchester City

Update Live Commentary
Where and how to watch Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town on TV in real time?

Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town

FA Cup

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024;

Time: 09 am ET;

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England;

Where to watch: ESPN (pay-TV) and Star+ (streaming).

When is the Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town will kick off at 09am ET at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, in the 3rd round of the 2023/24 FA Cup. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
Huddersfield Town's probable line-up:

Nicholls; Lees, Ayina, Helik; Kasumu, Rudoni, Wiles, Diarra, Edmonds-Green; Thomas, Koroma.
Manchester City's probable line-up:

Ortega; Walker, Ruben Dias, Akanji, Sérgio Gomez; Rico Lewis, Kovacic; Oscar Bobb, Phil Foden, Hamilton; Julián Álvarez.
How the teams arrive

For his FA Cup debut, coach Pep Guardiola will have some important absentees. Defender John Stones is out through injury, while midfielder Rodri is missing due to the death of his grandmother. Goalkeeper Scott Carson, midfielder Kalvin Phillips, midfielder Matheus Nunes and striker Bernardo Silva all have the flu and should be spared.

Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and forwards Jeremy Doku and Erling Haaland are still recovering from injuries and are not yet at 100% fitness.

On Huddersfield's side, the situation isn't the most encouraging either. Coach Darren Moore will be without left-winger Charles Ondo, who is playing for Equatorial Guinea in the African Cup of Nations. In addition, defender Yuta Nakayama is with the Japanese national team for the Asian Cup.

On the medical side, the injury list is long, with the following names cut from the game: Jaheim Headley, Oliver Turton, Patrick Jones, Jonathan Hogg, Kian Harratt, Josh Ruffels, Matty Pearson, Daniel Ward, Chris Maxwell and Delano Burgzorg.

Without Haaland

Erling Haaland will continue to miss out for Pep Guardiola, as will John Stones. Another important player to miss out is Rodri, who has been excused from the match due to the death of his grandmother and has traveled to Spain. Scott Carson, Matheus Nunes, Kalvin Phillips and Bernardo Silva are all doubts and could be re-evaluated before the match.
Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town, in 21st place in the Championship, have their only chance of a good end to the season in the FA Cup. Just one place above the relegation zone, the team will be fighting to stay in England's second tier, and if they manage to eliminate Manchester City, they will still be dreaming of a title.

With just one win in their last five matches, the team will have to contend with some important absentees. Charles Ondo, called up by Equatorial Guinea for the African Cup of Nations, and Yuta Nakayama, called up by Japan for the Asian Cup, are out for a few weeks. Jaheim Headley was injured in the match against Leicester in the last round of the Championship. Other injured players include Oliver Turton, Patrick Jones, Jonathan Hogg, Kian Harratt, Josh Ruffels, Matty Pearson, Daniel Ward, Chris Maxwell and Delano Burgzorg.

Manchester City

After winning the Club World Cup in December, Manchester City won two Premier League matches, which kept them in third place in the table, five points behind leaders Liverpool, but with a game in hand. The team will now begin their participation in the FA Cup, and will try to beat Huddersfield to eliminate the possibility of a replay, which would occur in the event of a draw between the two teams.

TIME AND PLACE!

Manchester City and Huddersfield Town face off in the FA Cup this Sunday (7). The match kicks off at 11am (Brasília time) at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England. Teams from England's first and second divisions have entered the FA Cup in this round of the tournament.

The two teams last met in the FA Cup in 2017, with City eliminating Huddersfield in the replay. In the Premier League, the teams met in 2019, with City winning 3-0. The record is 28 wins for City, 30 draws and 22 wins for Huddersfield.

Manchester City's last match was a win over Sheffield United in the Premier League. Huddersfield were beaten 4-1 by Leicester.

If the game ends in a draw, another match will be played to determine the qualifier for the next round.

Welcome to the Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town live stream

Follow everything about the duel between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
