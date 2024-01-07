Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town: LIVE Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch in FA Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town on TV in real time?
Huddersfield Town's probable line-up:
Manchester City's probable line-up:
How the teams arrive
Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and forwards Jeremy Doku and Erling Haaland are still recovering from injuries and are not yet at 100% fitness.
Without Haaland
Huddersfield Town
With just one win in their last five matches, the team will have to contend with some important absentees. Charles Ondo, called up by Equatorial Guinea for the African Cup of Nations, and Yuta Nakayama, called up by Japan for the Asian Cup, are out for a few weeks. Jaheim Headley was injured in the match against Leicester in the last round of the Championship. Other injured players include Oliver Turton, Patrick Jones, Jonathan Hogg, Kian Harratt, Josh Ruffels, Matty Pearson, Daniel Ward, Chris Maxwell and Delano Burgzorg.
Manchester City
Erling Haaland will continue to miss out for Pep Guardiola, as will John Stones. Another important player to miss out is Rodri, who has been excused from the match due to the death of his grandmother and has traveled to Spain. Scott Carson, Matheus Nunes, Kalvin Phillips and Bernardo Silva are all doubts and could be re-evaluated before the match.
TIME AND PLACE!
The two teams last met in the FA Cup in 2017, with City eliminating Huddersfield in the replay. In the Premier League, the teams met in 2019, with City winning 3-0. The record is 28 wins for City, 30 draws and 22 wins for Huddersfield.
Manchester City's last match was a win over Sheffield United in the Premier League. Huddersfield were beaten 4-1 by Leicester.
If the game ends in a draw, another match will be played to determine the qualifier for the next round.
FA Cup
Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024;
Time: 09 am ET;
Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England;
Where to watch: ESPN (pay-TV) and Star+ (streaming).