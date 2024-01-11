Morocco vs Sierra Leone LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch International Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where to watch Morocco vs Sierra Leone?
If you want to watch the Morocco vs Sierra Leone match, it will not be available on television.
What time is the Morocco vs Sierra Leone International Friendly?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Bolivia: 12:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Chile: 1:00 PM
Colombia: 11:00 AM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
United States (ET): 12:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Paraguay: 1:00 PM
Peru: 11:00 AM in
Uruguay: 2:00 PM
Watch out for this player from Sierra Leone
Mohamed Buya Turay, a 28-year-old striker who plays in the Danish Super League with Odense. Last season he scored three goals and one assist in 16 matches. In 15 caps for the African national team, he has two goals and one assist.
Watch out for this player from Morocco
Youssef En-Nesyri is the great reference in the Moroccan attack. The 26-year-old striker currently plays for Sevilla FC and has scored nine goals for the club this season. While he did not make his debut in 2023 with the national team with which he has 17 goals in 65 internationals.
News - Sierra Leone
In their last friendly match they received a 5-1 drubbing against Ivory Coast. They have not won any of their last three matches. They have only won in one of the last seven matches they have played. They are not qualified for the Africa Cup and their next goal is to look at qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.
News - Morocco
Morocco will have only one warm-up match due to the cancellation of their game against Gambia last Sunday. They have not lost in any of their last four matches. Their last defeat came in June 2023 against South Africa in the African Cup qualifiers. After their good performance in the last World Cup they want to fight for the Africa Cup.
Background
A total of four times the Moroccan national team and Sierra Leone have met with a balance of three victories for the Moroccan team, while one duel between these two teams ended in a draw. The last time they met was in June 2003 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier where Morocco won 1-0 against Sierra Leone.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Laurent Pokou Stadium, located in San Pédro, Côte d'Ivoire. It began construction in 2018 and was inaugurated in 2023. It has a capacity of 20,000 spectators
Preview of the match
Morocco and Sierra Leone will meet this Thursday, January 11 in an international friendly match.
