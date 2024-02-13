ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
2:45 AM3 hours ago

Tune in here Leicester vs Sheffield Wednesday Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Leicester vs Sheffield Wednesday live match, as well as the latest information from the King Power Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
2:40 AM3 hours ago

How to watch Leicester vs Sheffield Wednesday Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Leicester vs Sheffield Wednesday match will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL is your best option!

2:35 AM3 hours ago

What time is Leicester vs Sheffield Wednesday match for EFL Championship?

This is the start time of the game Leicester vs Sheffield Wednesday of February 13th, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 4:45 PM
Bolivia: 3:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Chile: 4:45 PM
Colombia: 2:45 PM
Ecuador: 2:45 PM
USA (ET): 3:45 PM
Spain: 9:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Paraguay: 3:45 PM
Peru: 3:45 PM
Uruguay: 4:45 PM
Venezuela: 3:45 PM

2:30 AM3 hours ago

Key player - Sheffield Wednesday

In Sheffield Wednesday, the presence of Anthony Musaba stands out. The 23-year-old Dutch striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in the EFL Championship where he has four goals and two assists in 28 games played, starting 18 of them. He has a total of 1686 minutes.

2:25 AM3 hours ago

Key player - Leicester

In Leicester, the presence of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall stands out. The 25-year-old English midfielder is one of the team's most outstanding players so far in the EFL Championship where he has 10 goals and 10 assists in 30 games played, starting 28 of them. He has 2494 minutes in total.

2:20 AM3 hours ago

Leicester vs Sheffield Wednesday history

These two teams have met 111 times. The statistics are in favor of Sheffield Wednesday, who have come out victorious on 42 occasions, while Leicester have won on 40 occasions, leaving a balance of 29 draws.

In the EFL Championship...

Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count 47 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Sheffield Wednesday with 19 victories, while Leicester has won 15, for a balance of 13 draws. 

If we take into account the number of times Leicester have played at home against Sheffield Wednesday in the EFL Championship, there are 23 matches, where the Foxes have the advantage with nine wins over the eight that the Owls have won, and the six draws that have taken place.

2:15 AM3 hours ago

Sheffield Wednesday, with the obligation to win

Sheffield Wednesday claimed a crucial 2-0 victory over Birmingham City in their last match. However, their away form has been problematic, as they have the second-worst away record in the Championship this season, with just seven points from 15 games.

Despite being promoted to the Championship via the League One playoffs in the 2022-23 season, Danny Rohl's side have struggled to establish themselves at this level. With seven wins, five draws and 19 defeats in 31 league games, they have 26 points, placing them 23rd in the table.

Although the recent victory offers a glimmer of hope, Wednesday still faces a difficult road to improve their position in the standings and ensure they stay in the division.

2:10 AM3 hours ago

Leicester on course for promotion

Leicester are on course to return to the Premier League in the 2024-25 season after their surprise relegation last season. Under Enzo Maresca, the team has performed impressively in the Championship, winning 24 of their 31 games and collecting 75 points, which puts them 11 points ahead of second-placed Southampton.

Their dominance in the second division has been evident, and it seems unlikely that they will not achieve promotion. They have won their last four games, including a 2-1 victory over Watford. They are also still in the FA Cup, with Bournemouth as their next opponents in the fifth round.

2:05 AM4 hours ago

The match will be played at the King Power Stadium

The match Leicester City vs Sheffield Wednesday will be played at the King Power Stadium, located in the city of Leicester, England. This venue, inaugurated in 2002, has a capacity of 32,262 spectators, being the fourteenth stadium with the largest capacity in England.
2:00 AM4 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the EFL Championship match: Leicester vs Sheffield Wednesday Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Jhonatan Andrés Martínez Cuesta
Jhonatan Andrés Martínez Cuesta
5$
10$
15$