Tune in here Leicester vs Sheffield Wednesday Live Score!
How to watch Leicester vs Sheffield Wednesday Live Stream on TV and Online?
The Leicester vs Sheffield Wednesday match will not be broadcast live on television.
If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN +
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL is your best option!
What time is Leicester vs Sheffield Wednesday match for EFL Championship?
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Bolivia: 3:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Chile: 4:45 PM
Colombia: 2:45 PM
Ecuador: 2:45 PM
USA (ET): 3:45 PM
Spain: 9:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Paraguay: 3:45 PM
Peru: 3:45 PM
Uruguay: 4:45 PM
Venezuela: 3:45 PM
Key player - Sheffield Wednesday
In Sheffield Wednesday, the presence of Anthony Musaba stands out. The 23-year-old Dutch striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in the EFL Championship where he has four goals and two assists in 28 games played, starting 18 of them. He has a total of 1686 minutes.
Key player - Leicester
In Leicester, the presence of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall stands out. The 25-year-old English midfielder is one of the team's most outstanding players so far in the EFL Championship where he has 10 goals and 10 assists in 30 games played, starting 28 of them. He has 2494 minutes in total.
Leicester vs Sheffield Wednesday history
In the EFL Championship...
Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count 47 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Sheffield Wednesday with 19 victories, while Leicester has won 15, for a balance of 13 draws.
If we take into account the number of times Leicester have played at home against Sheffield Wednesday in the EFL Championship, there are 23 matches, where the Foxes have the advantage with nine wins over the eight that the Owls have won, and the six draws that have taken place.
Sheffield Wednesday, with the obligation to win
Despite being promoted to the Championship via the League One playoffs in the 2022-23 season, Danny Rohl's side have struggled to establish themselves at this level. With seven wins, five draws and 19 defeats in 31 league games, they have 26 points, placing them 23rd in the table.
Although the recent victory offers a glimmer of hope, Wednesday still faces a difficult road to improve their position in the standings and ensure they stay in the division.
Leicester on course for promotion
Their dominance in the second division has been evident, and it seems unlikely that they will not achieve promotion. They have won their last four games, including a 2-1 victory over Watford. They are also still in the FA Cup, with Bournemouth as their next opponents in the fifth round.