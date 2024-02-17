ADVERTISEMENT
The match will be televised on SKY Sports.
Wolsburg vs Dortmund can be tuned in from BlueToGo's live streams.
Watch out for this Dortmund player
Donyell Malen, forward. Dutchman of 25 years, arrived in Dortmund from PSV, the striker in his third season with the team is being key to seek the Champions League places, currently has 9 goals in 16 games, becoming the scorer of the team for the Bundesliga, to continue like this could win key games and could ensure their place in the Champions League in advance.
Watch out for this Wolfsburg player
Jonas Wind, forward. Danish player of 25 years old, has the conditions to be a key player for the team, Wolfsburg is a traditional team in the country and that this is successful is good for the league, this player has stood out being the top scorer of the season with the team adding 9 goals in 21 games, Wind will be key to get the team out of the bad streak without wins and is expected to climb positions.
Latest Dortmund lineup
Kobel; Ryerson, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen, Sabitzer, Can, Reus, Byone, Fullkrug, Malen.
Latest Wolfsburg lineup
Pervan, Rogerio, Jenz, Lacroix, Waehle, Paredes, Arnold, Svanberg, Majer, Wind, Bahrrens.
Background
Dortmund 1-0 Wolfsburg
Dortmund 6-0 Wolfsburg
Wolfsburg 2-0 Dortmund
Dortmund 6-1 Wolfsburg
Wolfsburg 1-0 Dortmund
Arbitration quartet
Dortmund does not lose
Borussia Dortmund has been the team that has put the most pressure on Bayern, however, their best moment passed and they were not able to win a title in the best stage of their rival, after this more candidates have emerged and Dortmund has managed to stay in the competition for the top places, the team has been able to recruit young talent and this has allowed them to get a lot of money to continue improving the club, The most recent cases are Haaland and Bellingham, two of the best players in the world and that the respective teams paid a large amount for them, Dortmund currently ranks fourth in the Bundesliga and is in the fight for the Champions League positions against Stuttgart and Leipzig, Dortmund needs not to jeopardize their place and has to get the victory this Saturday, an adverse result could cost them their place.
Wolfsburg is not at its best
Wolfsburg has been an irregular team for some seasons in the Bundesliga, this team has the infrastructure to be a better team to compete in the top places, the competition in the German league has been increasing in recent years, several teams have shown that Bayern is not invincible and have put them in trouble, this has given a better competition, but there is still no team that can take away the dominance of titles, Wolfsburg's current season has not been exemplary, the team swims between mid-table and the last positions, seven consecutive games without a victory is a great punishment for any team, if they continue like this they will be looking at relegation and by the end of the season they could fall into a complicated struggle, this is the time to react, against a team that has been constant in the top places.
Duel of streaks
The Bundesliga is entering a very advanced stage of the competition, the duels have more and more value despite always fighting for three points, but not having three points can cost an important position in the area, Wolfsburg vs Dortmund, will be a duel between two teams that need to win if or yes, one to stay on top and the other to break the streak without wins, a great duel between two classics of German soccer.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Wolfsburg vs Dortmund match, corresponding to the Bundesliga 2024. The match will take place at the Volkswagen-Arena at 9:30 AM ET.