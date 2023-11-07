Eastern Conference Round 1, Game 2 preview: Atlanta United vs Columbus Crew

The Columbus Crew look to close out Atlanta United in Game 2 of their first-round series in the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

In the series opener, Columbus came away with a 2-0 victory as Cucho Hernandez scored a goal in each half while Atlanta barely mustered any offense without the services of Thiago Almada.

Should the Five Stripes win, they would force a deciding third game in Columbus on Sunday night. They went 10-4-3 during the regular season at home, outscoring their opponents 42-21.

Team news

​​​​​​Atlanta United

The Five Stripes will welcome back Thiago Almada as the forward, named MLS Young Player of the Year, returns after missing Game 1 through yellow card accumulation.

Machop Chol will miss out through a hamstring injury.

Columbus Crew

​​​​​Defender Will Sands is sidelined with a knee injury while forward Diego Rossi has been listed as questionable as he battles a thigh issue but is expected to start if he plays.

​Predicted lineups

Atlanta United: Guzan; Wiley, Abram, Robinson, Hernandez, Lennon; Rosetto, Muyumba, Fortune; Almada, Giakoumakis

Columbus Crew: Schulte; Amundsen, Camacho, Moreira; Yeboah, Morris, Nagbe, Gressel; Matan, Rossi; Hernandez

Ones to watch

Thiago Almada (Atlanta United)

His absence in Game 1 meant the Columbus defense could focus on and ultimately shut down strike partner Giorgios Giakoumakis but now that the Argentine is back, expect a more aggressive, dangerous Atlanta attack.

Cucho Hernandez (Columbus Crew)

A brace in Game 1 after scoring 16 goals during the regular season, continues to show how talented and dangerous he is and why his signing by the Crew was one of the best in MLS in recent years.

Previous meetings

As mentioned above, Columbus took Game 1 as Hernandez scored twice to give the Crew the series lead.

His first goal in first-half stoppage time beat Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzman in the top left and he completed his brace from the penalty spot after Ronald Martinez fouled Alexandru Matan.

The Five Stripes were limited to one shot on goal and committed 14 fouls.

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with Steve Cangialosi as the play-by-play announcer and Danny Higginbotham serving as analyst.

Kickoff is set for 7pm Eastern time.