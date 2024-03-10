ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City on TV in real time?
Liverpool-Manchester City
Premier League
Date: Sunday, March 10, 2024;
Time: 12:45 p.m. (Brasília time);
Venue: Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England;
Where to watch: ESPN (closed TV) and Star+ (streaming).
Manchester City's probable line-up:
Manchester City's probable line-up: Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias e Nathan Ake; John Stones e Rodri; Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne e Doku; Erling Haaland. Técnico: Pep Guardiola.
Liverpool's probable line-up:
Provável escalação do Liverpool: Kelleher; Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Van Dijk e Andy Robertson; Wataru Endo, Mac Allister e Szoboszlai; Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz e Darwin Núñez. Técnico: Jurgen Klopp.
Klopp x Guardiola
Klopp e Guardiola encerram era dourada no futebol inglês
Treinadores se enfrentam pela última vez na Premier League após sete anos de mútua admiração e uma intensa rivalidade entre Liverpool e Manchester City; jogo vale liderança da Premier League.
Com o anúncio da saída de Klopp ao final da temporada do Liverpool, a partida deste domingo encerra, momentaneamente, uma história que completará 30 capítulos. Coincidentemente – ou apenas uma obra bem elaborada do destino – o local do último encontro entre os rivais no futebol inglês será o mesmo palco do primeiro embate: Anfield.
Único treinador a desbancar a hegemonia do Manchester City nas últimas cinco temporadas da Premier League, Klopp tem um retrospecto favorável contra Guardiola. Além do Campeonato Inglês, os técnicos se enfrentaram pela Liga dos Campeões, Copa da Inglaterra, Copa da Liga Inglesa, Supercopa da Inglaterra.
Darwin Núñez
Uruguayan center-forward Darwin Nunez was once the target of heavy criticism due to mistakes on the pitch, but Núñez seems to have found his way back to scoring goals and is enjoying a "honeymoon" with the Reds' fans. This season, Núñez has made 39 appearances for Liverpool, scored 16 goals and provided 11 assists. In addition, the Uruguayan has scored 5 goals in his last 4 games, a great average of more than a goal a game.
The 24-year-old striker is one of Liverpool's standout performers and top scorers. In the current Premier League, Núñez has 10 goals and 7 assists in 25 matches. In addition, the Uruguayan is in excellent form and has scored eight goals in his last nine games. It's therefore a good bet that Darwin Núñez will score at any time during the match.
Manchester City
Manchester City are having an excellent campaign in the Premier League, with 19 wins, 5 draws and 3 defeats so far. The club is second in the table with 62 points. Liverpool, the current leaders, are one point ahead of the Cityzens.
That's why, in the final stretch of the season, this Sunday's clash between Liverpool and Manchester City is shaping up to be an early finale. In their last Premier League match, Manchester City beat their biggest rivals Manchester United 3-1, with attacking midfielder Phil Foden scoring twice and Norwegian Haaland closing the Red Devils' coffin.
Liverpool
With 19 wins, 6 draws and only two defeats, Liverpool are currently top of the Premier League with 63 points, one more than Manchester City, the current second-placed team. In their last league match, Liverpool beat Nottingham Forest 1-0, with a goal in stoppage time from Uruguayan Darwin Núñez.
In their most recent match, Liverpool thrashed Sparta Prague in the Czech Republic 5-1 in the first leg of the Europa League round of 16. Darwin Núñez (2), Mac Allister, Luis Diaz and Szoboszlai scored in the Reds' rout.
TIME AND PLACE!
At Anfield, Liverpool vs. Manchester City face off this Sunday afternoon (10) at 12:45 pm (Brasília time) in the 28th round of the Premier League 2023/24. Here are the best betting tips for this eagerly awaited clash between leaders and runners-up, which will be broadcast live on ESPN and Star+.
As it's a clash between the league leaders and runners-up, the first 45 minutes are likely to be very busy, and given the quality of the squads, the chances of an early goal are high. As such, a good guess is that the first half will see more than one goal scored.
With two of the best attacks in the competition, the match promises to be a high-scoring affair, especially when it comes to top spot in the league. In addition, Manchester City's last three games have seen four goals or more, while five of Liverpool's last six games have seen the same. So another excellent guess is for the game to be more than three goals.
Welcome to the Liverpool vs Manchester City live stream
Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a crucial Premier League match between two teams: Liverpool on one side. On the other is Manchester City. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.