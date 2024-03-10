Treinadores se enfrentam pela última vez na Premier League após sete anos de mútua admiração e uma intensa rivalidade entre Liverpool e Manchester City; jogo vale liderança da Premier League.

Com o anúncio da saída de Klopp ao final da temporada do Liverpool, a partida deste domingo encerra, momentaneamente, uma história que completará 30 capítulos. Coincidentemente – ou apenas uma obra bem elaborada do destino – o local do último encontro entre os rivais no futebol inglês será o mesmo palco do primeiro embate: Anfield.

Único treinador a desbancar a hegemonia do Manchester City nas últimas cinco temporadas da Premier League, Klopp tem um retrospecto favorável contra Guardiola. Além do Campeonato Inglês, os técnicos se enfrentaram pela Liga dos Campeões, Copa da Inglaterra, Copa da Liga Inglesa, Supercopa da Inglaterra.

Klopp and Guardiola end golden era in English soccer

Coaches face each other for the last time in the Premier League after seven years of mutual admiration and intense rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester City.

With the announcement of Klopp's departure at the end of Liverpool's season, this Sunday's match momentarily brings to a close a story that will complete 30 chapters. Coincidentally - or just as fate would have it - the venue for the last meeting between the rivals in English soccer will be the same as the first: Anfield.

The only manager to overturn Manchester City's hegemony in the last five Premier League seasons, Klopp has a favorable record against Guardiola. In addition to the Premier League, the managers have faced each other in the Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup and FA Super Cup.