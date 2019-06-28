Sri Lanka embarrassed by South Africa as they lose by nine wickets

Sri Lanka were thrashed by South Africa as they lost by nine wickets in their Cricket World Cup match, in Durham.

Story of the game

Sri Lanka batted first and started the innings terribly as captain, Dimuth Karunaratne was out with the first ball of the innings off the bowling of Kagiso Rabada and was caught by captain, Faf Du Plessis.

Avishka Fernando was the next wicket to fall with 67 runs on the board.

With just over 11 overs bowled, Kusal Perera fell having made 30 runs leaving Sri Lanka 72-3.

The Sri Lankan batting order then collapsed losing their last seven wickets for just 131 runs, meaning South Africa needed just 204 to win.

South Africa lost their only wicket on the innings with 31 runs on the board as Quinton de Kock was bowled by Lasith Malinga.

Hashim Amla(80 not out) and De Plessis (96 not out) comfortably guided their side to the winning target with 13 overs to spare.

Sri Lanka are having a World Cup to forget

One thing is for sure, like most of this World Cup campaign Sri Lanka will want to forget this result.

Out of their seven games so far they have won two and lost three games and also have had two no results.

The Sri Lankans were a side that wanted to get back to some good form in the World Cup, but have struggled to take wickets.

More worryingly they have collapsed with the bat so many times, including against South Africa.

This is something you would not expect as their batting lineup is not bad at all with the likes of Angelo Matthews and Karunaratne to name just a couple.

However, these two and other key players with the ball have failed to perform and this has led to a disappointing World Cup.