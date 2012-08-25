Comfortable Celtic take the three points at the Tulloch Stadium. How we lived it

FINAL Celtic made six changes today, but they bossed the game anyway. Inverness were never up to the standard requiere to give them a game. They had something to cheer at the end with Draper's brace. Watt and Twardzik looked particularly impressive, they have not played lots of minutes for the first team, but they look calm and composed. The Scottish striker played well with Gary Hooper and could have scored even more goals today. The Bhoys took the foot off the gas during the last 20 minutes and Inverness found the way to score two goals that didn't look like possible during the whole of the game. Lennon's team will try to assure now their first time in the Champions League's group stages in four years. A 0-2 is a good result to have with a home leg remaining, but they'd better not relax themselves as the Swedes will be fierce opposition and are more than capable of beating Celtic's defense, as they showed on their own turf. It will be an interesting game and Celtic Park's environment will be as impressive as these days deserve. We'll be here to do a minute by minute update. See you on Wednesday! Have a nice weekend.

90+3' Final whistle. Game over, 2-4 for Celtic.

90+1' Watt has a go to score his hat trick but his shot is deflected, McCourt volleys the ball and it goes out, way over the bar.

90' Added time: 3 minutes. Bangura commits a foul.

89' Bangura plays a one-two with Watt at the right hand side, he places himself in a good position to shoot... but his shot is far away from Esson's goal. It hasn't been an impressive cameo from Bangura to be honest, he has still to score his first goal for Celtic.

87' Bangura beats one player and receives a tackle from King. Collum whistles a foul, but he doesnt' show any card to King (who has already got a card)

85' GOAAAAAAL!!!! DRAPER SCORES AGAAAAAAAINNN!!! He gets in front of Joe Chalmers and shoots twice to beat Fraser Forster. 2-4 Celtic

83' Morrison almost puts in another goal! He shoots from distance after Celtic's defense look outplayed for the first time in the match, his attempt goes out right.

81' GOOOOOAAAAAAALLLLLLL!!! INVERNESS SCOOOOOREEEE. It's Draper!! He beats Forster with a fine low shot. 1-4 Celtic

80' Inverness will try to give their fans something to cheer on, but Celtic aren't looking vulnerable at the back right now.

76' Joe Chalmers will replace Emilio Izaguirre. It's his first game ever for Celtic.

74' Forrest commits a foul in front of Celtic's box. Doran floats it in and it's a corner. Graeme Shinnie's cross finds no destiny...

71' Good work from Celtic. Tony Watt receives a pass from Lustig and his shot almost causes Esson a problem. Corner for Celtic, no danger there as the hosts clear the ball out.

67' Mohamed Bangura is on to replace Matthews.

65' Connor Pepper is in to replace Nick Ross, he scored on his debut last week, he'll look for a similar impact now. Morrison is yellow carded for a reckless tackle on Forrest.

64' James Forrest is in to replace Gary Hooper.

63' GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAALLLLL!!!! IT'S WAAAAATTT, ONCE AGAIN!!!!! Great move from Izaguirre, he is assisted by McCourt and the Honduran sends in a great cross for Matthews, the Welshman fails to score but takes the rebound to assist Watt, who scores from close range his fourth goal as a Celtic first team player.

61' Decent effort from the hosts. Shinnie shoots after receiving a good pass from the right hand side. His low shot is saved by Forster.

60' King is shown a yellow card for his tackle on Hooper a while ago...

59' Good move vy the hosts and Meekings shoots from distance... Forster catches the ball well.

57' Hooper is fouled while he passed the ball to Watt. The Scot is one on one against King, but Caley's defender takes the ball off him well.

55' Meekings and Morrison are in for Raven and Sutherland. Butcher will hope that these changes freshen up his side a bit.

54' Watt disposesses Esson and dribbles him, he shoots but the ball is off target. It looked like a goal for a moment...

51' It's by far the easiest match for Celtic in Inverness in a long, long time.

50' Hooper gets in a good position and shoots, but Esson saves it. The Englishman usually buries this chances ...

48' GOOOOOAAAAAAAALLLLL! MULGREW SCOOOOOOORES FOR CELTIC!!!! Matthews passes the ball to the central defender and he smashes the ball hom. 0-3. Great start once again for Celtic.

47' Hooper moves well at the edge of the area, he is brought down by a ICT defender. Twardzik or Matthews will take it.

47' Their first attempt is easily aborted, but they passed the ball well there...

46' The second half has started! Terry Butcher will look for a massive reaction from his players... let's take a look and see if his half time speech works.

SUMMARY Fine display from Celtic. It seems like they have learned from their past experiences in the Highlands (including their draw against Ross County one week ago). They have been dominating today and ICT's bad passing have helped them to remain on the driving seat from start to finish. Butcher's players only threated twice with Doran's shots from distance, they have been anonymous and they will need to improve their passing game if they want to find their way back into the game. Watt has looked really comfortable in his first SPL start, he looks lively up front and he took his goal well. Celtic are cruising right now, let's see what happens during the second half...

45' Hooper takes the ball from a ICT player and starts an exciting counter attack. He finds Tony Watt on his right hand, but the Scot's cross is sent to corner. Celtic fail to create any danger and William Collum whistle's the end of this first half.

43' Costless kick for Celtic, on the right hand side. Mulgrew takes it and the ICT defense clears it well, Celtic are still in possession though.

41' McKay with a chance after a good cross coming from ICT's own half... Kelvin Wilson recovers his position well and Mulgrew disposesses him.

39' What a chance! Hooper passes the ball through to Twardzik, his finishing isn't the best but Watt is still there to shoot... the ball hits the net, on the wrong side. The Scot didn't have much of an angle, but he will regret this chance.

37' ICT will be surely missing their captain, Richie Foran is suspended after his sending off at Tynecastle.

34' Celtic are passing the ball well while ICT try to build their game through some short passes, but Celtic's defenders look always sharper.

30' Bad passing from Inverness. Celtic look in the driving seat but they'd better not think they have already won. The next goal will decide whether the game ends in high drama for Inverness or if they can manage to get themselves in the game again.

27' Good reaction from Inverness, but Shinnie's effort goes slightly off target. Close to the right post.

25' GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLLL!!!! WATT SCOOOOOOOOORESSS! Celtic start a move with Caley's defensive line in an advanced position. Watt manages to go past his defender and finishes well as Esson concedes his second goal in the game. Comfortable finish by Watt.

22' Doran shoots from distance and Mulgrew deflects the ball to a throw in. ICT are having more of the ball now, Shinnie looks like their brightest spark in terms of creativity.

20' Izaguirre nutmegs Raven but can't get to the ball. He claims a foul but Collum doesn't agree with him.

18' Izaguirre gives away a corner.

16' Doran's strike ends in ICT's first corner. He crosses the corner but he hits to power to the ball. No one manages to head it.

15' ICT first trip into Celtic's box ends in a good clearance from the visitors' defense.

14' Another ICT attack ends in disappointment after their players fail to pass a ball. Throw in..

12' Mulgrew overhits his cross and it's a throw-in for ICT. They are in possession now, Ross finds McKay and the winger tries to find some space... but is disposessed by Lustig.

11' 30-70 possession for Celtic. It shows really how easily ICT are giving the ball away...

10' Watt evades Warren and shoots. It's a corner. No danger for Inverness as they clear it well. Bright start from Celtic's young striker.

8' Inverness try to hold on the ball but they are losing it too quickly to create something. Celtic are pressing well and look dangerous once they put a few passes together.

7' Mulgrew shoots a costless kick from 25 yards, it hits the post!! McCourt heads the rebounding ball ... over the bar. What a shot from Charlie Mulgrew!

12:52. One of our readers predicted this ... @stevebhoy1888 1-0 Celtic wanyama to score

Predicting powers there!

5' Watt finds the space after dribbling his defender but his shot is off target.

4' GOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLLLL!!! WANYAMAAAA SCOOOOOOORESSSS!!! The Kenyan heads the ball and Esson somehow manages to touch it, but it isn't enough to save the midfielder's header.

3' Hooper looks the sharpest player on the park as he dribbles a defender and takes a shoot. Esson parries it and he shoots again. Corner for Celtic.

2' Celtic having much time on the ball. Inverness are closing down and defending on their own half.

1' The game starts!

12:45. The Bhoys are doing the huddle, the match is about to start. Celtic will have the game's first possession.

12:44. Different predictions from the Bhoys in Vavel, but they all think that Celtic will win today.

12:40. Five minutes for the kick-off. It will be Celtic's third match in the SPL this season, they have collected 4 points after 2 outings. Meanwhile, Inverness have taken 3 points out of 9 after three consecutive draws. Dundee United are on the driving seat after two 3-0 wins in their two games. Will Celtic be at the top of the table after their display in the Highlands? Will Inverness finally win their first SPL game of the season? Let's look at the 90 minutes answer.

12:28. Celtic didn't create much damage to the Inverness defense until Tansey was sent off after an aerial clash with Georgios Samaras. The Bhoys had to suffer a lot until Anthony Stokes' brace showed them the road to three vital points.

12:24. However, despite not being easy matches, Celtic won all their games against the Highlanders last season. Inverness didn't score a single goal against the Bhoys in three matches (2-0, 0-2 and 1-0). Neither of Celtic's scorers against Inverness last season (Ledley, Forrest and Stokes) will be playing today.

12:21. Shane Sutherland already nows how it feels to score against Celtic. And what an upset it was! His third goal subsequently meant the end of Celtic's title hopes on Neil Lennon's first season in charge...

12:20. Reguero, Meekings, Morrison, Laing, Polworth, Pepper and Whyte are on the bench.

12:20. Inverness CT's lineup today will be: Esson, Raven, G.Shinnie, Warren, McKay, Draper, A.Shinnie, Ross, King, Doran, Sutherland.

12:16. Wanyama's presence in midfield will be needed today, as the three players around him aren't exactly defensive-minded, strength is not one of their main atributes neither. Inverness physical approach of the game will try to hurt Celtic in the midfield battle, so the Kenyan will have to be at his best this morning.

12:09. 4-4-2 will be Celtic's formation today. Matthews won't appear in his usual right-back position, instead, he will play in a more advanced role on the right hand side of Celtic's midfield. Swedish international Mikael Lustig will replace him at the Celtic defense. Rogne, Brown and Commons, who were injury doubts, didn't make the bench, never mind the starting eleven. Lennon will be resting them ahead of Celtic's crucial match on Wednesday.

12:05. Some debuts in the starting team today. They have already played for Celtic a few times, but it's the first start ever for both Tony Watt and Filip Twardzik. Irishman McCourt will start for the first time in a while, kind of "debut" for the tricky winger. Let's see how they all three will fare today.

12:03. Inverness will be without their captain Richie Foran and Owain Tudur Jones, both will miss this match through suspension.

11.55. Inverness Caley Thistle drew in Edinburgh one week ago. A respectable result considering they were losing 2-0 with Richie Foran sent off at half time. This is how Terry Butcher views the match they will play in less than an hour against the SPL champions.

11:50. Celtic's bench will be exclusively occupied by players from the Celtic's youth sides. (bar Zaluska and Bangura) Zaluska, Irvine, McGregor, Bangura, Forrest, Slane, Chalmers

11:47. This will be Celtic's lineup today: Forster; Lustig, Wilson, Mulgrew, Izaguirre; Matthews, Wanyama, F. Twardzik, McCourt; Hooper, Watt

11:45. Good morning ladies and gentlemen, Bhoys and girls! Here we are, once again to live an early Saturday game with the Celts, today they will face a difficult task in the Highlands, where they will have to beat Inverness without some key players like Beram Kayal, Anthony Stokes or Joe Ledley. Moreover, Thomas Rogne, Scott Brown and Kris Commons have had little injury problems after they featured in Sweden on Wednesday. Hopefully we will see a nice football match in sunny Inverness!