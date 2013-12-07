Dons Keep Pressure On With Win In Perth

Aberdeen climbed to fourth place in the Scottish Premiership with a 2-0 victory away to St Johnstone in what was a dress rehearsal for February's League Cup semi-final.

Superb strikes from Peter Pawlett and Niall McGinn sealed the victory for the visitors. Former Dons striker Rory Fallon, now with St Johnstone, was sent off less than a minute after entering the fray as a second half substitute.

The hosts made the brighter start but Aberdeen had the first clear-cut chance of the match. Peter Pawlett and Scott Vernon combined well before the former pulled his shot inches wide of Alan Mannus' post.

However, the former Saints loanee would put the Dons ahead on 17 minutes. Barry Robson won possession in midfield and the ball broke to Vernon, who set up Pawlett with a lovely backheel. The midfielder finished expertly, firing his shot low to Mannus' left, giving the goalkeeper no chance.

Vernon could then have added his own name to the scoresheet but his curled effort sailed agonisingly over the crossbar.

Stevie May then could have scored with St Johnstone's only clear-cut chance of the half, but his well-struck shot brought a wonderful save from visiting keeper Jamie Langfield.

Half time: 0-1

In the second half, Pawlett could have scored a second, but was foiled by a fine save from Mannus after being played in by Jonny Hayes.

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright then sent on former Dons striker Rory Fallon for Nigel Hasselbaink, but the big New Zealander lasted less than a minute before clashing with Michael Hector. Referee Willie Collum brandished the red card, and the hosts were reduced to ten men.

Hector then brought another good save out of Mannus as Aberdeen looked for a second to end the game as a contest, and it came with 84 minutes played. Top scorer Niall McGinn picked up the ball on the left, and cut inside before curling a spectacular shot beyond the despairing dive of Mannus and into the top corner.

It was a wonderful goal, and one worthy of winning any game. The visitors saw out the remaining six minutes without incident, and in doing so kept up the pressure on Inverness and Dundee United in the race for second.