Manchester City to bid for Borussia Dortmund star Marco Reus

According to Goal.com, Manchester City rejected the chance to sign Ángel Di María this summer in favour of a move for Marco Reus next year.

The Premier League champions courted a number of promising European talents this summer, with Ross Barkley, Paul Pogba and Julian Draxler catching Manuel Pellegrini's eye. But it was Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus who impressed the Chilean in particular.

Ángel Di María is understood to have been keen on linking up with compatriots Sergio Agüero and Pablo Zabaleta at the Etihad Stadium this summer, but chose to move to Manchester United when the Premier League champions made it clear that they would not make a bid. City are believed to have withdrawn their interest in favour of a move for Reus.

The blues are likely to bid for the German international next summer, when his £28m buyout clause comes into effect.