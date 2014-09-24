Van Gaal moots Gerard Pique’s Old Trafford return

Still fresh from his baptism of fire in English football most especially the 5-3 bashing by Leicester City, Manchester United gaffer and Dutch tactician Louis Van Gaal is planning to bring back Barcelona and Spanish defender Gerard Pique to Old Trafford.

Pique moved to Manchester in 2004 as a young La Masia academy player and spent four years in England helping United’s cause en route lifting the 2007/08 UEFA Champions League trophy.

Fast-track to present day, with his 15 titles with Barcelona, Pique surely has developed into a world class center back and an upgrade on the youngster that once played for United even though his current form should be of serious concern.

Barcelona recruited Jeremy Mathieu and Thomas Vermaelen to augment their defensive department in the summer and new manager Luis Enrique has told Pique he isn’t an automatic pick.

United continues to battle their poor start to the season especially the defensive frailties that continues to sabotage the efforts of a world class attack line. Van Gaal obviously has several options presently including summer recruits Dailey Blind and Marcos Rojo but it is understood that a more experience defender is being sought after to lead the pack after both Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic both left the club.

Barcelona however still sees Pique as an integral member of the team and it won’t be easy to tempt the La Liga giants to sell one of the very few players to have won the champions league twice in a row with two different clubs and his contributions in Barca’s historic Sextuplets will never be overemphasized.