Burnley - Hull City: Sean Dyche's side look for first win of the season

Ten games in and still without a win, Sean Dyche's Burnley have almost been pushed out of mind and back into the Championship before they ever got started. There is a sense that a home tie against Hull City could get them started this weekend, but Steve Bruce's side are playing good football and may have other ideas.

"We please ourselves and then others" - Sean Dyche

A lot has been made of Burnley's winless start, and Dyche is understandably frustrated with the media surrounding Burnley's tough start to life back in the Premier League. He had this to say on the statistics: “It’s just junk, you want to focus on what we are doing, not what we’re not. You don’t spend money and you get hammered from certain quarters, and if you do, they say it’s ridiculous and you’re going to ruin the club. We please ourselves and then others. We went into the season open minded, but there has to be a reality." You can sense the frustration in Dyche's words, as he side just have not been able to compete thus far this season.

With just four points from their opening ten fixtures, however, despite not being expected to mount a serious challenge to the top teams in the league, a winless start is not what the fans ordered. Dyche's side have already shipped 19 goals this season, and their usual firepower has been lacking, with only five finding the net at the other end. Burnley come into the fixture off the back of a comprehensive 3-0 defeat at The Emirates last weekend - a goal from Calum Chambers and a brace by in-form Alexis Sanchez condemning The Clarets to further disappointment.

"We can't just roll up there and jog around" - Steve Bruce

Steve Bruce's Hull City are having an impressive start to the season, even if their league position does not indicate that. Despite sitting fourteenth with just 11 points fom ten games, Bruce's side have put in some good performances for little reward. Draws against Liverpool and Arsenal - and a narrow defeat to Southampton - will leave The Tigers fancying their chances against lowly Burnley, but Bruce knows that he must be wary: "We have to go there and treat them like it's Liverpool or Arsenal. It's just as difficult a challenge. We know all about Burnley and how difficult it can be. If we just think we can roll up there and jog around then we've had it because they'll roll us over."

Hull's narrow defeat to Southampton last week will have been disappointing for fans, but against a side in as good form as Ronald Koeman's men it can be seen as a positive result despite the defeat. It took a fantastic goal from Victor Wanyama in the first half to make the difference, and the Hull players know that if they are at their best they can come away from Turf Moor with all three points this weekend.

Sean Dyche will be without full-back Steven Reid who is absent with a groin problem, whereas Matty Taylor will be sidelined until December with an achillies injury. Crucially, Sam Vokes - so often the difference going forward with Danny Ings in Burnley's promotion hopes last season - is still out with a cruciate problem.

Bruce is not expecting any of his Hull players to return for this weekend's clash, which leaves Alex Bruce, Andy Dawson, Steve Harper, Allan McGregor, Nikica Jelavic and Robert Snodgrass sidelined with various injuries.