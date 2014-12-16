Manchester United youngster keen to stay at Rotheram

Manchester United's young left-back Reece James has revealed he would like to stay on loan at Rotherham United for the remainder of the season.

He first joined the Millers on a one-month loan deal at the end of last month and would like to continue playing under Steve Evans at the New York Stadium.

He's appeared three times under Evans and fits perfectly into the style of play Rotherham are attempting to emulate from Manchester United's youth teams.

James featured on numerous occasions in Manchester United's pre-season tour of the United States of America but can't find his way into Louis van Gaal's first team plans despite injury to Luke Shaw. Ashley Young has taken up the mantel of replacing the most expensive teenager in history and James must seek other first team opportunities to develop as a player.

Speaking after Rotherham United's 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forrest in Saturday's Championship matches, James told the Yorkshire Post if first team appearances were going to evade him at Old Trafford he would prefer to stay in the Championship.

"I would be interested in extending my loan spell but there is still to be a conversation to be had between me and Manchester United on what the best situation would be," he told the Yorkshire Post.

"If they say it's a case of me being able to make the decision myself - if I'm not going to go back there and be involved in the first team - then it is something I would definitely like to do, stay and maintain being a Rotherham United player."