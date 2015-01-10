Ben Pearson collects Man of the Match award on professional debut at Oakwell

Manchester United’s Ben Pearson made his professional debut one to remember for Barnsley, after a dream start to life on loan in League One.

Pearson was named the sponsors’ Man of the Match for his performances, while earning masses of praise from journalists and supporters in attendance.

The 20-year-old started for the Tykes just two days after switching to Oakwell on a temporary basis, and was handed the number 36 shirt when hosting relegation strugglers Yeovil Town.

Featuring alongside recent signings Alex Kiwomya and George Waring, who all made their debuts in front of the 8,518 spectators, Pearson was named the sponsors’ Man of the Match for his performances, while earning masses of praise from journalists and supporters in attendance.

The central midfielder flourished on the pitch, and ultimately grew in confidence as the game progressed. Despite his lack of experience in senior football – having featured 24 times for the Under-21 squad and 5 times for the Under-19’s in Manchester – the England U16, U17, U18, U19 and U20 international rose to the occasion in impressive fashion.

Having been frequently tipped as a potential replacement for Michael Carrick in the Old Trafford set-up, he will hope to impress.

With second-half goals from Waring and Conor Hourihane overpowering ten-man Yeovil, many Manchester United fans followed Pearson and watched in awe of his first professional fixture. Tipped as one of the club’s hottest prospects, despite his lack of first-team appearances for the Red Devils and his age, he has immediately displayed his danger and ability on the field.

Having been frequently tipped as a potential replacement for Michael Carrick in the Old Trafford set-up, he will hope to impress throughout the remainder of his loan spell, which concludes on February 8th.

Ben Pearson joined Manchester United as a nine-year-old back in 2004.