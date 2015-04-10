Ashley Young desperate to recreate derby day joy

Speaking to Inside United, Ashley Young says he hopes to replicate the joy of Robin van Persie's dramatic last minute free-kick at the Ethiad in 2013.

The United players stayed on the pitch long after the final whistle celebrating with the United fans who had made the short trip across Manchester that day and Young wants a replica of that.

"I remember the year we beat them 3-2 with Robin's free-kick right at the end," he told Inside United. "That was a crazy game – we had gone 2-0 up but they got themselves back into it at 2-2. When Robin scored, I think looking back after the goal, the players were running off in different directions.

"I didn't know where to go and celebrate. You could tell by the joy we had and the way we were celebrating on the pitch with all the staff after the game, it was brilliant and a great feeling. I'd love to have that again."

Both United and City are in what Louis van Gaal called the 'rat race' to secure Champions League qualification this season and as such, Young is expecting a fantastic atmosphere and a fantastic match.

United are in third, just one point about neighbours City who have been above them all season. A win for United could see the gap stretch to four points and United close in on second place, where Arsenal sit.

"When it comes to derby games, they are a one-off and we know it's going to be a tough game and an electric atmosphere," he stated. "There is always added impetus because it's a big derby and we are trying to qualify for the Champions League."