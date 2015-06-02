Real Madrid convinced De Gea deal is done

Real Madrid are convinced David de Gea will join the Spanish club this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

The newspaper claim the United keeper has told his team-mates he may return to Spain, with many of them believing the move is all but a formality at this stage.

United have tried desperately to keep their star goalkeeper, offering De Gea a British record deal of £200,000-a-week to keep him at Old Trafford.

Real Madrid have held two meetings over their summer transfer policy this week and sources from the Spanish giants have said the club's president Florentino Perez believes he can lure De Gea from United for around £25m.

However, the club still haven’t officially heard from Madrid regarding a move for De Gea.

The Spaniard seems to be torn between staying faithful to the club which progressed his career or going back to his home city, where his girlfriend and family live.

United are said to be frantically contacting De Gea’s agent, Jorge Mendes to rescue the situation by boosting his wages.

Although, it seems to be more than just the money for De Gea, as he believes he has has a better chance of winning the Champions League and establishing himself as Spain’s number one at Real Madrid.