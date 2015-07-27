Callum Gribbin signs four year deal at Manchester United

Manchester United youngster Callum Gribbin has signed a new four year deal at the club as he looks to make a breakthrough into the first team.

Youngster coveted by Liverpool but signs new United deal

Gribbin, now 16 years old, had been rumoured to be of interest to Liverpool, amid reports of a falling out between the player and youth coaches at United's Carrington training ground.

Gribbin signs four year deal at United, starting professionally on 17th birthday

However, he has made certain of a stay at United with this new deal, which is believed to be a one year scholarship before a three year professional deal starts on his 17th birthday.

The new contract could see him at the club until he is 20, where his position at the club will probably be reviewed.

Gribbin tweeted on his private Twitter account: "Happy to sign a 4 year deal.. Good things take time, now time to focus on the season ahead! Blessed."

His staying at United will be a positive for the club who have come under criticism recently for the amount of money spent, instead of relying on youth to replace outgoing players.

However, with Adnan Januzaj, Andreas Pereira and Jesse Lingard all scoring during pre-season so far, signs are positive for United's youth system.

Gribbin has had a good season in the U18 side, with a brilliant curling free kick against Manchester City a highlight.

Gribbin trained with first team before pre-season

Yet the best thing for Gribbin in the past year has been the few days he spent training with the first team squad before they flew to the United States of America for pre-season.