Manchester United chasing Norweigan youngster Rafik Zehnini

Manchester United are interested in 17-year-old Norwegian 'wonderkid' Rafik Zekhnini who has impressed for his club Odds BK in the UEFA Europa League.

His own coach at Odds has described him as a player with greater potential than Martin Odegaard, who joined Real Madrid earlier in 2015 at just 16 years old.

Zekhnini impressed in Europa League against Dortmund

Zekhnini has shocked Borussia Dortmund captain Mats Hummels who did not believe his young age after he faced them in the Europa League qualifying rounds.

Dortmund had to recover from going 3-0 down to eventually win 4-3 and Zekhnini was a key part of the side that got that great lead.

Norwegian newspaper VG understands that both United and Dortmund are tracking Zekhnini.

United interested in young Norweigan winger

The Skien-born winger signed a professional contract at Odds BK on his 17th birthday, keeping him at the club until 2017. However, the club are expecting a bid to come in during August, with Zekhnini taking just a few months to become a match winner, grabbing a late goal in front of his own fans against Tromso.

He's played three times in Odds' Europa League campaign, assisting once. Doing that on the big stage at just 17 is incredible. In a lesser competition, Norwegian's Tippeligaen league (the Premier League), Zekhnini has scored twice in four games.

With the reports linking him to United obviously a huge story for his current club, the player himself is delighted to hear about them.

Zekhnini dreaming of United move

Speaking to Nettavisen, Zekhnini said: “I cannot say where I’ll be in five years. I’m going to give everything, every day, so we’ll see where I end up. In my dreams, Manchester United top the wish list.”

Odds BK coach Dag-Eilev Fagermo said: "Ødegaard's in front of Rafik in terms of development now. That's because he got Tippeliga experience last year. But he will be with international players so you need speed. Rafik has a totally sick rapidity. The move is born with him and cannot be trained. And he could feint, dribble and finish. It makes his potential greater than Martin Ødegaard."