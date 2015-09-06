Everton: Transfer window review

Everton manager Roberto Martinez hailed Everton's transfer window a success, however his side's summer business has divided opinion amongst supporters and depends on what you count as a success.

Premier League clubs may have broken records this summer after spending £870 million in total; however Everton contributed less than £20 million to that total.

Everton supporters wanted to see more investment spent on strengthening key areas, including on a playmaker, a position the Toffees failed to strengthen, as they look to improve on a disappointing campaign last season.

However, Everton made a big statement over their John Stones stance and also kept key players including James McCarthy and Kevin Mirallas, who both signed contract extensions.

New signings

The window got off to a positive start with Everton moving quickly to sign Tom Cleverley and Gerard Deulofeu.

Both players have settled into the club well. Cleverley, who signed from Manchester United on a free transfer, has been a good addition in midfield already, with his versatility and work ethic. However, Everton were dealt a blow after the midfielder injured his ankle ligaments in the goalless draw with Tottenham Hotspur and could face over two months on the sidelines.

Deulofeu returns to Everton after spending the 2013/14 season on loan at Goodison Park. He is a player that can get the supporters on their feet but is also a player, who can make fans rip their hair out. He has a big potenial and made a big impact when he came on at half-time in the 5-3 victory over Barnsley in the Capital One Cup, recording three assists.

Aaron Lennon also returns to Goodison Park, after spending the second-half of last season on loan. He added another dimension to Everton, with his pace and directness when attacking. Both him and Deulofeu give Martinez excellent options in wide areas, and will allow Everton to rotate personal in this position.

Martinez also brought two South Americans to his side with the addition of Argentine defender Ramiro Funes Mori and Uruguayan striker Leandro Rodriguez.

The £9.5 million fee for Mori is higher than many expected and it is a large sum of money for a player that may take some time to adapt to the pace and tempo of the Premier League. However, Martinez clearly sees a potential in the 24-year-old, who became a hero at River Plate after helping them to lift the 2015 Copa Libertadores- the South American version of the UEFA Champions League.

After Sylvain Distin and Antolin Alcarez were both released by the club this summer, signing a defender was essential but, despite concerns over his quality, pace and physicality, Mori will provide cover and competition for Phil Jagielka and John Stones.

Rodriguez, who joined from Urguayan side River Plate Montevideo, is a player that Martinez described as a "bright goalscoring talent" and at 22-years-old he has a big potential.

Everton have also signed 19-year-old striker David Henen from Olympiacos and 18-year-old defender Mason Holgate from Barnsley. Both players sign with the future in mind and are likely to work with the under-21 squad this season.

Stones stays

John Stones staying at Goodison Park is arguably Everton's biggest victory of the season so far.

The club deserves lots of credit for their stance with Martinez and chairman Bill Kenwright clear that "the player is not for sale and will not be sold at any price."

Everton have made a big statement with their clear stance for the defender and have held firm, rejecting three bids from Chelsea and a transfer request from the player, and the club deserves credit.

However, we will have to wait and see if Chelsea make another bid for the defender in January?

No number 10

Everton still have a strong squad however, the Toffees are still lacking a number 10.

Martinez identified the number 10 position as an area that he wanted to strengthen this summer, with Everton lacking creativity in a number of games last season, particularly in the final third.

Everton were linked with Dynamo Kiev playmaker Andriy Yarmolenko, with reports suggesting the Toffees were prepared to meet the player's release clause. However, Everton's bid was too late, according to Kiev president Ihor Surkis, but Surkis added that Yarmolenko could leave Kiev if the club are knocked out of the Champions League. Could Everton revive their interest in Yarmolenko in January?

Key players extend contracts

Not only have Everton kept hold of Stones but they have also kept all their key players despite speculation linking some of them away from Goodison Park.

James McCarthy had been linked with a move away from Goodison Park this summer, with Tottenham and Manchester United both reported to be keen on the midfielder's services. However, he has extended his current Everton deal to 2020.

There had been uncertainty over midfielder Kevin Mirallas' future at Goodison Park this summer, with various clubs linked with the Belgium international. However, like McCarthy, Mirallas ended speculation about his future, after signing a contract extension which will see him stay at Everton until 2018. Mirallas has been a key player for Everton since moving to Merseyside in 2012. He scored 11 goals in 24 starts for the Toffees last season.

Club captain Phil Jagielka has also signed a one-year contract extension, which will see him stay at Everton until 2018. He led by example last season during a difficult campaign for Everton, with the defender picking up the Player of the Season, Players' Player of the Season and Goal of the Season at the club's end of season awards.

Everton supporters were also pleased to see left-back Luke Garbutt sign a new long-term deal at the club. The 22-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough season for Everton last year, starting 10 games. The left-back has big potenial and looks like a suitable replacement for Leighton Baines, with both his defensive and attacking talents.

Who has left the club this summer?

Everton kept hold of all their key players, with fringe players those leaving permanently.

The only two senior players to leave were defenders Sylvain Distin and Antolin Alcarez, who were both released by the club. Both players were unlikely to feature in the first-team so the club made the decision not to extend their contracts.

Distin has been a terrific servant to the club having made over 200 appearances since joining from Portsmouth in 2009. The 37-year-old remains in the Premier League, having joined new boys Bournemouth.

Alcarez made just 22 appearances after following Martinez from Wigan Athletic in 2013 and failed to convince the Everton supporters that he was adequate cover for Stones and Jagielka. He has since moved to Spain and signed for La Liga side UD Las Palmas.

Promising talents Chris Long, George Green and John Lundstrum have also left the club.

Everton have also sent some of the young players on loan with left-back Luke Garbutt on loan at Championship side Fulham and Francisco Junior and Jonjoe Kenny have both joined Wigan on loan.

It will be important that they get first-team football as they continue their development.