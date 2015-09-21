Southampton 2-3 Manchester United: What did we learn?

Manchester United were victorious against Southampton at St Mary's on Sunday after winning the game 3-2, with a brace of goals from Anthony Martial and a goal from Juan Mata, which cancelled out a brace from Graziano Pelle, but what did we learn from the game?

Rooney's form is still a concern

Wayne Rooney just is not doing anything well at United so far this season and he's getting worse in each game he plays. On Sunday versus Southampton he didn't do anything of note and is just holding the team back at the moment. It's very worrying that Rooney continues to be poor but is never dropped and if that continues then it will seriously effect United's results going forward. Not scoring any goals in the Premier League United over a long period also is not helping and something needs to change.

Anthony Martial was very good again

Anthony Martial is only 19 years of age but you would think he was 29 years of age with how calm he is and nothing fazes him. Martial has so far played three games and scored three goals, which is fantastic, and more than what Louis van Gaal probably expected of him. The two goals he scored in the game showed the composure and style of the youngster and he will go on to be a big star for United in the coming years. In addition to this, whenever Martial doesn't score he is still a huge threat and keeps all the defenders on their toes, which is more than what United's other strikers are offering at the minute.

David de Gea is world class

Keeping David de Gea was the arguably best bit of business United did in the summer by keeping him as he is simply world class. In the Southampton game he made an outrageous save from Jose Fonte header, which he had no right to save, but did - grasping the ball out from a corner.. There is a reason why United made sure he signed his new contract because losing a player on a free as good as him is not good business at all, and he'll certainly win the Red Devils so many points this season, with the weekend's game suggesting he has already started doing so.

Defensive organisation has to better

Not for the first time this season, Van Gaal's side lacked defensive organisation as Southampton striker Graziano Pelle bullied the defenders, especially Daley Blind and they need to sort it out and not let it happen again. This also happened in the game away at Swansea last month, so this is not the first time a big strong striker is getting the better of United's defence - meaning there is something that needs working on. Chris Smalling and Blind have formed a good partnership this season, but sometimes they don't get it right and it will cost United games if they are not careful.

Need to start games better

United started very poorly against Southampton, letting them play all the football for the first 30 minutes, and were very lucky that they were only losing 1-0 before they stepped it up. The problem with this is that it isn't the first time it has happened this season and it's very worrying that this is the case. Rooney and co need to be on top from the first whistle or they will suffer having to chase games, which is much harder to do. It's like United sometimes need the opposition to score before they wake up, which must be a lesson instead of a habit.

