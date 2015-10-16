Paddy McNair out for two weeks with rib injury

Manchester United and Northern Ireland defender, Paddy McNair, has been released from hospital in the Finnish capital of Helsinki, after spending three nights there with a feared ruptured liver.

Injury picked up on international duty

McNair who last season was a regular for Manchester United, but hasn’t really featured so far this season for his club, picked up the injury on international during a 1-1 draw against Finland in the Euro 2016 qualifiers.

After being taken to hospital after the game, the 20 year old stayed behind for tests and doctors judged he had not actually ruptured his liver during the game, but he did leave the hospital with bruised ribs. The Northern Ireland team doctors stayed behind with Paddy McNair in Helsinki to receive the test results along with the hospital.

The current expected injury status of McNair is that he has severe bruising around the rib area, so as a result of this minor injury picked up, he will be given the all clear to play in two weeks’ time, as long as he is rested well over this two weeks period.

Impact on Manchester United

While he has really struggled to get a foot in the side so far this season, he did have a chance to force himself into the side, especially with Argentine Marcos Rojo being expected to leave this January after having a reported explosive falling out with manager, Louis Van Gaal.

With Rojo out of the picture, Manchester United will be happy that the injury is only two weeks long and not any longer, as they are running extremely thin in the centre back position.

With the current starting centre backs being Chris Smalling and Daley Blind, United face the risk of having an injury prone Smalling as their main hope going forward, so they could do with McNair’s injury being as minor as believed so far.