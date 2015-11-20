Watford manager Quique Flores calls David De Gea the 'best goalkeeper in the world'

Ahead of Manchester United's Premier League match against Watford on Saturday, the Hornets manager Quique Sanchez Flores has labeled David De Gea as the best goalkeeper in the world.

De Gea has been Man United's saviour for the past three seasons, performing incredible reflex saves as well as important defensive organisation under both David Moyes and Louis van Gaal.

The Spaniard joined from Atletico Madrid for a record-breaking £18 million in 2011 and struggled in his first two seasons at Old Trafford, making numerous mistakes and taking a huge amount of stick from the media.

Quique Flores labels De Gea as best in the world

Back pages were dedicated to United's goalkeeping woes with the young, weak De Gea protecting the goal yet he has shown incredible mental strength and determination to kick on.

Now, he is regarded as one of the best alongside Manuel Neuer, Thibaut Courtois, Keylor Navas and Hugo Lloris.

Quique Sanchez Flores says he is better than the rest in that prestigious list.

"I gave David his debut (for Atletico Madrid against FC Porto in the Champions League in September 2009)," Sanchez Flores said at his pre-match press conference.

"He was the third-choice keeper and after one month he was the first choice.

"He was amazing. You just need to focus on the training and watch how he is taking the ball and handling it.

"For me, he is probably the best goalkeeper in the world."

United without Rooney and Martial for Watford game

Watford's own goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes suffered embarrassment in their last game, as he let the ball slip beneath him in a 2-1 defeat to Leicester City.

While United have a great goalkeeper in De Gea, but they have issues up front for Saturday's game with both Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial unavailable.