Manchester United 0-0 PSV Eindhoven: Five things learned

Manchester United put in a dull, uninspired performance on Wednesday night as they drew 0-0 with PSV Eindhoven.

Had United managed a win, they would have booked their place in the last 16 of the Champions League. Now, the Reds know they must go and win at VfL Wolfsburg on the final matchday to guarantee their passage into the next round. Let's think about five things we learned from the match...

1. English football is in a sorry state

United know that a victory on Saturday at Leicester City will take them to the top of the Premier League table, while a win for the Foxes would keep them top of the league. That says an awful lot about the current quality of the Premier League. United have provided insipid display after insipid display all season long, yet sit second.

Recent performances from English clubs have been so poor in Europe that unless United, Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea all get out of their Champions League groups, England's collective coefficient will be so low they will be reduced to three Champions League places next season.

United now know that anything less than a win against Wolfsburg on the final matchday could leave them looking at a Europa League place while Arsenal need a two goal margin of victory away to Olympiakos on matchday six to pull off the greatest of great escapes and make it out of their group.

This season promises one of the most open title races in recent history. Chelsea are just above the relegation zone, Leicester are flying, Arsenal have been hit with an injury crisis and City have problems which must be sorted out. That is terrific for the neutral and promises to thrill for the rest of the season, but it is also a damning indictment of the state of English football.

2. Memphis is not the player he was advertised as

During the World Cup last summer, Ruud van Nistelrooy waxed lyrical about the limitless potential of Memphis Depay. He was hailed as the future of Dutch football, the next to follow in the footsteps of Johan Cruyff, Ruud Gullit, Patrick Kluivert and Arjen Robben as the creative force of the Oranje.

Since his transfer to United over the summer though, he has yet to look anything like the player which was promised.

He's shown occasional flashes of brilliance in the Champions League, where his brace against Club Brugge in August had supporters salivating for more. However, since then Memphis has struggled to settle into life in Britain, and has been criticised for his attitude by no less than Ryan Giggs. He's been dropped from his national team, and has scored just two league goals.

On Wednesday night, Memphis dallied on the ball time and again, giving away possession and wasting promising attacking opportunities.

Although it's obvious to note that he was playing against his former club, and everyone on their books will know his ins and outs as a player, he was electric during United's 2-1 loss in Eindhoven in September. Whether it is his attitude which is a problem or his confidence is simply lacking, Memphis must play better if he wants to continue seeing playing time ahead of the likes of Jesse Lingard and Ashley Young.

3. United supporters know how to honor a club legend

In memory of the 10th anniversary of George Best's death, the moment the clock struck seven minutes, all in attendance rose to their feet and sang the name of the United great.

Mobile phone lights lit up the Manchester night in a moving tribute to the man known as the Best there is, the Best there was, and the Best there ever will be.

Photo credit: Reuters

4. PSV show quality remains in Holland

The Eredivisie is widely thought of as a "selling" league. Clubs such as PSV, Ajax and Feyenoord are renowned for their youth set-ups, but no one expects that their talented young players are going to stay and play all of their careers in the Netherlands. Much like Memphis, the majority of those highly touted will leave as soon as a big club from a richer league swoops in.

However, this season European competition has been reminded that talent still abounds in the Eredivisie.

PSV have taken four points off of United in the Champions League this year, even coming from behind to beat them at the Philips Stadion. They've proven themselves to be resolute in defense, and also boast a fair amount of attacking quality.

Depending on how other results pan out, a victory over CSKA Moscow on the final matchday should see them through to the last 16. While few would expect them to challenge for the title from there, they have forced a number of people to rethink their valuation of the Eredivisie.

5. Wayne Rooney should think seriously about becoming the face of the Chinese Super League

Rumours emerged across the tabloids this week that Rooney was mulling over a massive offer to go and be the new face of the Chinese Super League.

He has struggled all season for form, and it has often felt like the only reason why he retains his place in Louis van Gaal's team is because of the armband which he wears. On Wednesday night, Rooney gave another case in point of why his starting role has been questioned.

Although the award for worst attacking performance on the night must go to Memphis, Rooney was little better. He hit a couple of eye catching cross-field passes, but also failed to spot runs in behind the defence on a number of occasions. His legs are not what they once were and his first touch remains poor, meaning it's unclear how long he can retain his place in van Gaal's team.

Playing out the rest of the season could give him the chance to set the club's goal scoring record, but after that it may be time for the legendary striker to look East.