Alan Pardew wants Sullay Kaikai to stay at Shrewsbury

Crystal Palace have been known for nurturing young talent, and their latest young hopeful Sullay Kaikai is currently learning his trade with Shrewsbury of League One.

Eagles boss Alan Pardew wants the young winger to continue his development with Micky Mellon’s side; with the hope he will come back to Selhurst Park improved and hopefully ready to stake a claim for regular involvement in Palace senior squad.

He made quite a splash in his first competitive game for the first-team last season when he came off the bench in a League Cup against Newcastle United and scored a goal which took the game to extra-time.

Since then he has been on loan to Cambridge United where he scored six goals in 30 appearances, and this season he went up a league as he joined Shrewsbury in their bid to become an established club in England’s third division.

Pardew would be ‘quite happy’ for Kaikai to stay where he is

The tricky winger has enjoyed his time at Shrewsbury; so far he has scored five times in 12 league games.

Speaking to BBC Sport, the Palace manager said: "Why change the environment? Why does he need to go and play in the Championship?"

"I'd be quite happy for him to stay where he is - the manager's done a superb job with him," continued Pardew.

With the under-21 system in England seemingly needed a re-thought it has been a good idea for clubs such as Palace to send some of the starlets out on loan to the lower reaches of English football to gain some valuable experience.

"He's liked playing for the Under-21s, but there's no league table and at that level (at Shrewsbury) its life and death," Pardew said.

Pardew finished by saying: "For Sullay to deliver there is great news for us - I'm very pleased and if I don't call him back, hopefully he can stay there."